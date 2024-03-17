“Cover Up After Cover Up”: Shady FIA Statement Regarding Red Bull Employee Complaint Has F1 Community Disappointed

The Christian Horner case has taken a new turn, continuing the saga that began over two months ago. BBC has reportedly learned that the female complainant suspended by Red Bull has lodged an official complaint with the FIA. Meanwhile, Horner continues to deny the allegations against him, adding to the drama around the entire episode.

The latest act comes after there were reportedly two previous whistleblower complaints registered with the FIA. Per the report from BBC, a whistleblower contacted the FIA on their hotline on 2nd February and directly referenced Horner‘s inappropriate behavior. They asked the authorities to look into Horner’s behavior with female employees. Furthermore, they expressed fears over Red Bull trying to cover it all up.

On March 6, the whistleblower contacted the FIA again. They made references to the first call and claimed to go to the media next. The FIA has since issued a statement addressing the reports claiming the female employee reaching out to them. The first few lines of the statement read:

“Enquiries and complaints are received and managed by the compliance officer and the ethics committee where appropriate. Both bodies operate autonomously, guaranteeing strict confidentiality throughout the process.”

The statement continues by claiming that the FIA will not be able to confirm the receipt of any complaint. Furthermore, it read that it is unlikely that they will comment on any complaints they receive from any party. The statement enraged followers of F1 on social media, who did not hold back.

F1 community unhappy with the latest statement in the Red Bull employee saga

Soon after the FIA issued the official statement, fans stormed to X to have their say on the matter. They believe the nature of the matter deserves a more public approach. Per the fans, private investigations and hearings are only a means to “cover-up” and stack the odds against the ex-Red Bull employee.

Following the statement, one fan called for the FIA to be dissolved.

Some fans pointed out how things were different from the latest statement when the Wolffs were being investigated.

Meanwhile, some more fans were upset with the statement.

The off-track incidents continue to take center stage at the Red Bull camp. While they continue to dominate the on-track proceedings, the off-track exploits continue to disrupt their achievements and tarnish their image. Given the same, more and more people are starting to wonder how long some of the team’s biggest names would want to continue their association with the team. Rumors often pop up of top personnel wanting to move away from the team. While the credibility of such reports remains doubtful, a move might not be the biggest surprise.