5 Must-Watch Fixtures a True Kansas City Chiefs Fan Cannot Afford to Miss in 2024

The Kansas City Chiefs fanbase is anticipating an action-packed, thrilling season, especially considering the club aims to make history with a three-peat. Patrick Mahomes and Co. broke the drought of back-to-back Super Bowl wins the previous season, which was previously achieved by the Patriots in 2004 and 2005. But if they plan to defend their title once more, there are five important fixtures they need to dominate.

Week 1: Ravens vs. Chiefs

The Chiefs and the Lamar Jackson-led Baltimore Ravens will kick off the 2024 season with a Thursday night showdown on September 5. This matchup, which will be held on the Chiefs’ home turf, promises to be a thriller as it pits Patrick Mahomes against the reigning NFL MVP, Lamar Jackson, in a rematch of the previous season’s AFC Championship game.

The Chiefs’ faithful will be eager to see how Mahomes and the revamped offense fare against the Ravens’ defense. However, it’s important to note that the Ravens won’t make it easy for the defending champs, especially with Zach Orr as their new defensive coordinator.

Week 2: Bengals vs. Chiefs

In the following week, the Kansas City Chiefs play the Cincinnati Bengals, also at Arrowhead. This marks the fourth consecutive season they will meet on the gridiron for a regular-season matchup. It is scheduled to take place on September 15, on a Sunday.

The Bengals have become a thorn in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl quest in recent years, and this early-season test will be crucial for Kansas City. Their last encounter took place in Week 17 of the 2023 regular season, during which star QB Joe Burrow was sidelined with a season-ending injury. This absence led to the Chiefs coming out as a winner with a final score of 25-17.

Week 7: Chiefs vs. 49ers

In Week 7, the Kansas City Chiefs will play the 49ers in San Francisco in a Super Bowl rematch. This game, which is a repeat of Super Bowl LVIII, is set to take place at Levi’s Stadium on October 21st.

The goal of the San Francisco 49ers is to contain Mahomes and the potent Chiefs offense. Meanwhile, Kansas City’s defense has a challenge from the 49ers’ multifaceted attack led by quarterback Brock Purdy, who is a brighter-than-usual rising star. This matchup is more than just a regular-season game, as it provides the Chiefs with a preview of one of the strongest NFC contenders.

Week 11: Bills vs. Chiefs

One of the most anticipated games of the season, the Week 11 showdown between the Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills already has its votes. The Allen vs. Mahomes rivalry has produced some of the most exciting games in recent memory, with the two quarterbacks going head-to-head quite a few times.

Mahomes is 3-0 against the Bills’ QB in the playoffs, but the latter has shown stride during the regular season when facing the Chiefs. It is obvious that both teams have Super Bowl aspirations, and this might be a peek into their playoff face-off. It is set to be held on Sunday, November 17, at Highmark Stadium.

Week 16: Chiefs vs. Texans

Rounding out the list is a late-season clash with the up-and-coming Houston Texans in Week 16. Despite not currently holding the same position as the Chiefs, the Texans are a youthful, competitive team led by CJ Stroud, who earned Rookie of the Year honors last season.

With quarterback Stroud guiding the way and explosive weapons like Tank Dell and Nico Collins by his side, the Texans are poised to make their mark. This highly anticipated matchup is slated to occur on December 21, 2024, at Arrowhead Stadium. Here’s the complete schedule for the Chiefs:

Your new wallpaper has arrived pic.twitter.com/wDTxPiAN3c — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 16, 2024

Kansas has a packed schedule with several interesting games. Their season kicks off against top-tier AFC opponents and also includes numerous prime-time appearances throughout the season. Notably, the Kansas City Chiefs have the 12th-easiest slate of opponents this season, as per CBS Sports, which could help them move with more confidence toward their three-peat goal.