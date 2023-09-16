Daniel Ricciardo Atones for the Sins of His Past With Utmost Display of Loyalty Towards Red Bull

AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo has had an F1 career full of high ups and low downs. In 2009, he joined Red Bull as their test driver before moving to HRT in 2011 for his debut. The following year, he moved to Toro Rosso, where he spent two seasons. Following the 2013 season, Ricciardo moved back to Red Bull as a driver from 2014 to 2018. He then raced for Renault and McLaren for two seasons each before returning to Red Bull, but this time as their reserve driver. Ricciardo soon got a seat in Red Bull’s sister team, AlphaTauri, where he says he will stay for what could be the rest of his career.

While the move to join AlphaTauri could be a step back in his career, Ricciardo feels he made the right decision and is happy with where he is at. His former teammate Max Verstappen, whom he publicly defended after David Croft’s shady question, is also happy to have him back around.

Daniel Ricciardo not looking for another team switch

Despite no visible rifts between Ricciardo and Verstappen, the former switched teams in 2019, hoping for a change. While many believe that Ricciardo left the team because he felt threatened by Verstappen and did not want to be looked at as the ‘second driver’ in the team, no one ever confirmed this. Ricciardo’s switch was particularly surprising because it was a common belief that the Australian would win a world title had he stayed at the Milton-Keynes-based outfit. With his career only going down since the switch, Ricciardo got a rare opportunity to go back to his original team and insists he won’t leave again.

“Now that I’m back in the [Red Bull] family, I feel so much happier, like myself, and I don’t want to leave.”

The 34-year-old added he is not talking to any other teams in hopes of receiving an offer. He only wants to continue performing well and stay with his current employers. Should Ricciardo be able to deliver, not only will he stay under Red Bull’s employ, but might also earn back his seat at Red Bull, given the circumstances around Sergio Perez.

Ricciardo hopeful of a Red Bull comeback

Perez has been dealing with the effects of being Verstappen’s teammate for a very long time now. For a second year in a row, the Mexican has complained about not being able to fully tap into the car’s potential while rumors from rival teams suggest that Red Bull have built their car to only suit their ‘Golden Boy.’ The elements away from the track-related things haven’t made Checo’s life easier, either. After Helmut Marko’s latest comments on his performance and consistency, there is a growing feeling of hostility around the Mexican driver, which might chase him away.

Should it be the case, former Red Bull driver and Verstappen teammate Ricciardo might be the team’s number-one choice to fill up the vacant seat. Following the Qatar GP, the Australian will have a limited time to prove his mettle to the team to not only save his AlphaTauri seat but also move closer to a Red Bull seat. Before getting injured, the Perth-born driver was on the right track, as Christian Horner admitted that Ricciardo was meeting all their expectations even though they were changing consistently. Should Ricciardo be able to deliver upon making his return, the cards just might fall his way once more, and he will have his shot at redemption.