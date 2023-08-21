Fred Vasseur Has No Interest in Following Former Ferrari Boss’ Methods That Helped Michael Schumacher Win Five Championships

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has recently opened up on how he prefers to manage his side. The 55-year-old recently stated in an interview with Autosprint (as quoted by f1maximaal.nl) how he prefers a “more inclusive” approach as compared to his predecessors. Vasseur stated that he has no interest in using an “iron hand” to manage, an approach that former Ferrari team principal Jean Todt famously used during his days of success with the team. Todt ended his tenure as one of the most successful team principals as he helped Ferrari win eight titles, including five with Michael Schumacher from 2000 to 2004. Hence, considering the legacy that Ferrari has, Vasseur is under tremendous pressure to deliver.

The Italian outfit is the most successful side in the history of F1 as they have won a record 16 titles. However, despite being the most successful team of all time, the Prancing Horse has failed to win a championship since 2008, the year Todt won his final title for the team.

Therefore, the onus is now on Vasseur to get Ferrari back to the top. The Frenchman recently provided insight into what kind of managerial style he prefers to utilize to help the team achieve success again.

“Times have changed“: Fred Vasseur on his managerial style

In a recent interview with Autosprint (as quoted by f1maximaal.nl), Fred Vasseur said, “Governing with an iron hand is not my way, and times have changed. People’s psychological approach has changed. We need a more inclusive approach that allows everyone to participate in a winning project. This applies in all contexts, not just in Formula 1“.

The Frenchman made these remarks amid comparisons between himself and former Ferrari team principals such as Jean Todt and Mattia Binotto. Vasseur believes that unlike his predecessors, who did not hesitate to blame people in public, he prefers to have such conversations behind closed doors.

“I discuss matters in person. For me, it makes no sense to do these things in public. On Monday mornings, they often hear from me, but with a precise list of things to do. And not for reporters, which does not help anyone,” he explained.

However, even though Vasseur has made such remarks, it is pertinent to note that just a few days prior he criticized Charles Leclerc in public. The 55-year-old pointed out how the Monegasque should think before he voices his frustrations on the team radio.

Vasseur slammed Leclerc for expressing his frustrations on Ferrari’s team radio

In another interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, Fred Vasseur urged Charles Leclerc to pick some tips from Carlos Sainz about how to express his viewpoints. The Frenchman believes that Sainz is a “good reference” point as the Spaniard gives good feedback on the team radio and does not unnecessarily rant.

As for Leclerc, Vasseur believes that the 25-year-old is more “impulsive” and does not hold back in his criticisms. It is this reason why Vasseur believes, “It is better for himself (Leclerc) and for the team to calm down before you start speaking“. Vasseur made these remarks about Leclerc after the Monegasque had expressed his frustrations on the team radio on several occasions previously.