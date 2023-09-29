Daniel Ricciardo Heads $3,600,000 Campaign Thanks to Drive to Survive

Daniel Ricciardo has long been regarded as a beloved Formula 1 star, and his popularity has been only growing. The Perth-based Australian was recently featured in a $3, 600,000 tourism promotion named Drive to Dream. In the video, “Drive the Dream with Daniel Ricciardo,” the honey badger was seen enjoying the journey with his best friend Blake. Although the Australian may now be recognized in such initiatives, it was once challenging for him. Interestingly, Ricciardo credited “Drive to Survive” which played a big role in his popularity, as per Perth Now.

The video starts off with Ricciardo’s pal asking him a straightforward question, “How long have we been talking about this?” which alludes to an exciting road trip. The honey badger responded, “I believe when we were about maybe 20, 21.” As the video progresses, we see both friends starting their trip in Perth, the native city of Daniel Ricciardo, and concluding on the coral coast route.

Western Australia tourism encourages and promotes visitors to utilize the variety of road trip routes that are offered in WA, making this region of the country a well-liked vacation destination.

The fans are enjoying Daniel Ricciardo’s journey

The idea appears to have been well received by the audience since the video has already received 66k views in just 24 hours. As the commercial airs in Europe, the United Kingdom, South East Asia, and Japan, their passage through Shark Bay and Bullara Station will soon be viewed widely. Ricciardo’s admirers must be thrilled to see him picked as the face of Western Australia. However, was his rise to recognition possible without Netflix’s smash hit? According to the honey badger, certainly not.

As per perthnow.com.au, the Honey Badger expressed his gratitude to ‘Drive to Survive’ for his astronomical fame and for drawing in a younger generation of admirers. He said, “(Drive to Survive) definitely changed a lot. In certain parts of the world, F1 was the biggest sport in the world but you would go to other cities… and no one would even know what F1 is.”

He added by mentioning how DTS completely changed the game, “So from that to now being really sometimes like chased in the street in cities that didn’t probably know what Formula One was six or seven years ago, that’s been the biggest change.”

The Australian has infused the world of motorsports with the excitement and vigor typically found in Australians. Who can forget his shenanigans at the USGP? And now that we are fully aware of his identity and region the 34-year-old reveals the best-known destination in Western Australia.

Daniel Ricciardo reveals the popular WA destination

The Formula One star grew up in Australia, and since he had a thorough knowledge of the western region, the man divulges the popular destination in Western Australia. And while disclosing the location, the 34-year-old reveals an interesting tale. The Honey Badger recalled how in interactions with foreigners he referred to Perth’s location as being in the South West, which was more likely to spark a light bulb.

According to perthnow.com.au, Ricciardo said, “I’d say the one most people have heard of is Margaret River, I guess also for the wine.” Explaining it further the Alpha Tauri driver added, “You know, it’s a big region and a lot of people I meet are wine drinkers so maybe they’ve heard of Margaret River (rather than Perth).”

Daniel Ricciardo is a prominent star in Formula 1. However, his unfortunate injury has made the fans wait a little longer. It is been speculated that the 34-year-old will soon be seen however the exact race is still up for discussion.