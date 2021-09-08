“We know Monza will not be easy for us” – Charles Leclerc and Mattia Binotto expect a difficult homecoming for Ferrari this weekend

“We know Monza will not be easy for us” – Charles Leclerc and Mattia Binotto expect it to be a difficult home race, but are hopeful of doing much better than last season.

Ferrari had a disastrous race at Monza last season, as both Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc started the race from outside the Top 10, and eventually crashed out.

This season too wouldn’t be easy due to Ferrari’s power disadvantage on long straights relative to Mercedes and Red Bull, as highlighted by Leclerc.

With those long straights I don’t expect to be so strong there.

Mattia Binotto hopeful of a better Monza homecoming

Boss Mattia Binotto agreed to what Leclerc said but is still hopeful of getting something out of the weekend. He highlighted the improvement in the aerodynamic package as the crucial difference from last season, something he’ll hope brings in the tifosi cheer this weekend.

“We know Monza will not be easy for us, there’s always an engine disadvantage we will pay on the straights. But I think we can get ready well, the aerodynamic package we have, also with efficiency on the straights, we will do for sure better than last year.

“Then it’s a track where you have to know how to attack the kerbs, there are important braking zones. I wouldn’t take it for granted. So now we go to Monza absolutely with the desire to do well.”

To be fair to Ferrari, they have improved considerably from last season, and look a good shout to be the best-of-the-rest this season. The only competition they have is McLaren, in what is turning out to be a neck-to-neck battle for P3.

Read More “I hope for a similar enthusiasm”– Charles Leclerc hopes for similar support from Tifosi at Monza like Max Verstappen got at Zandvoort