Amidst Sergio Perez Getting Axed Rumors, Helmut Marko Believes the Mexican Makes the Greatest Red Bull F1 Side Ever

From Monaco, Sergio Perez hit a massive slump in his performances, restraining him from even entering the Q3 of qualifying for five straight races until the Hungarian Grand Prix. It was after a long wait the Mexican managed to fetch a podium. Thus, solidifying his claim to the P2 spot in the drivers’ championship. Therefore, Helmut Marko thinks that along with Max Verstappen, the 33-year-old makes the greatest Red Bull side ever to grace Formula 1.

Well, this is not the first time Red Bull has had fantastic pairings. In their first era of dominance, the partnership of Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber was formidable. Then Daniel Ricciardo with Verstappen was also an impressive partnership, with Red Bull hoping to keep them while they aimed to get back on the top.

Also, before this weekend, the rumors of Perez getting axed were flying everywhere as Daniel Ricciardo joined AlphaTauri amidst the Mexican’s lack of pace. However, the new statement by Marko must be coming in as a new assurance that his future is safe.

Helmut Marko thinks Sergio Perez creates the greatest Red Bull side

Despite winning five constructors’ championships, Red Bull drivers never finished P1-2 in the drivers’ standings. And now, with the Milton-Keynes-based side going undefeated this year, it’s very likely even that blank spot will be filled, and that’s how Perez would make this Red Bull side the greatest, as per Marko.

“We have not yet managed to win the first two places among drivers and the constructors’ cup [in one season]. We have never done that before and could succeed in 2023,” said Marko, as per Speedweek.com.

It’s a big assurance for Perez, for whom the last few race weekends were tough. And, as per his own admission after the race, he needs to maintain consistency, as he himself knows Red Bull won’t flinch before axing him.

The Daniel Ricciardo threat is still not over

Ricciardo’s return to AlphaTauri surely puts him in Red Bull’s pipeline for the second driver along with Yuki Tsunoda, even if one wants to believe the Australian was never brought back with that intention. And considering AlphaTauri’s strengths, Ricciardo had a great comeback with a P13 finish.

His own personal aim would be to orchestrate his return to that Red Bulls seat. Though, he would face hectic competition from Tsunoda, who has emerged as one of the viable options for his sister team in that regard.

So, it’s upon Perez to safeguard his spot, as things out of his control aren’t working well for him, especially when his contract ends next year.