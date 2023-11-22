Daniel Ricciardo Is Single-Handedly Bringing in Moneybags to Red Bull B-Team as AlphaTauri Profit off Flashy Charisma

Daniel Ricciardo has proved to be a huge asset for AlphaTauri. Not only has the Australian driver helped out in the sporting department, bringing in good results for the team, but as per a recent report by Formu1a.uno, Ricciardo has also influenced the commercial aspects of the team.

Advertisement

Ricciardo was brought into the Faenza outfit only 10 races into the season as a replacement for the underperforming Nyck de Vries. The idea was to observe and assess if Ricciardo still had it in him. However, as it turns out, the decision has paid off immensely, with Ricciardo bringing home important points for AlphaTauri.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DesiRacingco/status/1726926066068189374?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement



The Honey Badger has helped the team climb up from dead last to P8, 7 points behind the Williams. However, that’s not the only way he has helped the Red Bull’s sister team. As per AlphaTauri CEO Peter Bayer, Ricciardo is also helping the team bring in a lot more sponsors.

This is extremely important for the team as they aim for self-sufficiency. The commercial growth would help them become more independent and will be a boost to their aims of progressing up the grid.

Daniel Ricciardo wants to be known as a racer, not an entertainer

While Ricciardo has been one of the most charismatic personalities on the grid for quite a long time, his popularity has received a major boost after his appearance in Drive to Survive. The Netflix series has allowed the whole world to notice the charming attitude of the former McLaren driver.

However, Ricciardo does not want to be known as the face of some Netflix show. While he does agree that all of the drivers have had their popularity boosted by the web series, he also said, “First and foremost I see myself as a racing car driver, not an entertainer.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/f1_naija/status/1727010334823579750?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement



Ricciardo explained that drivers often have a tough time focusing on what they really need to do amidst all the distractions. He claimed that taking the time off from F1 helped him in that aspect as he now understands clearly his role and job.

The 7 time Grands Prix winner commented that he has had to make changes to his attitude as well. This is because he wants to be seen as a driver who is hungry and determined to get good results and not just someone who wants to joke around and have a good time.