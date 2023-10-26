Daniel Ricciardo Loses His Female Fans After Shocking Behavior on Recent Podcast

Daniel Ricciardo has recently found himself in hot water after making inappropriate statements in an interview ahead of the USGP event. The Honey Badger was recently spotted on the current edition of Sundae Conversation with Celeb Pressley, where he answered some of the most debated topics. The comedy show is known for posing tricky inquiries to guest celebs, which has gone viral in the case of Daniel Ricciardo. The interview was filled with amusing questions, however, it initially began with a serious subject about female drivers’ participation in the pinnacle of motorsports.

With a poker look, the host questioned Ricciardo, “Do you think women are good drivers?” the flamboyant Australian initially held his smile and muttered, “Umm Good is subjective, but yes yes.” Later, Presseley swiftly asked a further query saying, “It’s offensive, isn’t it? It is a stereotype that women are not good drivers. It’s hurtful.” The honey badger agreed at this point and said, Umm. Yeah.”

However, as the interview continued, the anchor made it more difficult for Ricciardo to hold back his emotions and posed another query.“If you look at the stats, if you look at the facts in the history of the formula 1, tell me how many accidents on the race track have been caused by female drivers,” he asked. Ricciardo instantly responded, “Probably none,” and continued, “There has been little to no female F1 drivers.” Pressley immediately questioned Ricciardo in light of his statement and said, “Why is that.” To which Ricciardo replied, “Because there are twenty of us in the world.”

However, just a little later, the anchor cracked a joke to lighten the mood. “We were going to surprise you today with a female driver.” On that, Ricciardo surprisingly asks, ” Oh, really?” and while relaying the fact, the American quickly puts out his punch line by concluding, ” She had an accident, She’s OK though, She’ll make it.” Given the series of questions concluded with a punch line, Ricciardo said, “That was really good.”

Now, Ricciardo is being lambasted by the F1 community for his response to the entire scenario.

How Daniel Ricciardo’s appearance on the edgy shows infuriated fans

Ricciardo has made a habit of engaging himself on edgy comedy podcasts, including last year’s visit to Your Mom’s House. The honey badger was invited to respond to jokes about the wildest F1 girls. On the show with Tom Segura and Christina P, the 33-year-old was asked if “tier one” girls from other nations are better than Australian bogan girls. The honey badger then chose not to answer the question and simply ignored it.

Although he might have saved him from being criticized by fans at the time, his recent statement reminded supporters of countless previous podcast appearances in which he awkwardly giggled at some of the more awkward topics. As a result, the coming few days will become a headache for him, just like last year, as the Honey Badger has infuriated the F1 fans again.

Given below are a few fan’s responses. One of the fans has shown his disappointment with Ricciardo’s laugh in the first place.

Another fan expressed intense dismay by stating that if a young child idolizes Ricciardo, his recent statements could influence them negatively.

While some other fans mocked Daniel Ricciardo’s driving abilities in light of his recent driving performance.

Having said that, with four races remaining, it will be interesting to see if Daniel Ricciardo can impress the Red Bull team and move one step closer to his fairytale ambition.