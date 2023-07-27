Six Years Before Making Into Formula 1, $830,000 House Payment Proved Lewis Hamilton’s Father Said Goodbye to His Hardships

Lewis Hamilton’s father, Anthony Hamilton, had endured a lot to make his son a Formula 1 driver. During Lewis’ karting days, he even reportedly had four jobs. However, that ended sooner before fans realized it. According to a biography written on Lewis by Frank Worrall, Anthony had set up a computer firm that allowed him to purchase some luxuries in life, as six years before making it into F1, Lewis’ father managed to pay $830,000 for a house worth $1,300,000.

It’s well-known that Anthony’s obligation to support Lewis reduced drastically once McLaren took the Briton race driver under his wing in 1998. However, a life of a young driver is never secure. Apparently, his dad made an investment in a computer business to further secure funds for his son’s motorsport career, as revealed by Britsonpole.com.

Nevertheless, as popularly believed, the Hamiltons came out of their tough days sooner than expected. Much before the Mercedes star broke out as an F1 star, Anthony started to give a comfortable life to his family.

Anthony Hamilton became successful before his F1 star son

With his company’s success, Anthony, as per Worrall, had purchased a house almost worth $1,300,000 in Hertfordshire. By 2001, more than half a decade before Lewis made his debut, Anthony had paid over $830,000 for that house.

As per the book’s writer, the area where they purchased the house is deemed highly sought after and populated by corporate chieftains. Lewis even stayed in that house when he first started at McLaren.

So, while not removing anything from the struggle faced by the Hamiltons, they certainly prospered at the turn of the millennium. And at the same time, Lewis only amassed endless money for himself since his breakthrough.

The legendary Lewis Hamilton

Since the beginning, Lewis proved himself to be the big thing F1 would rejoice for years. After 16 years in F1, he is the most successful driver in the sport’s history. And now, even at 38 wants to extend his legacy.

With so much success, he gained fame across the globe. Thus, his net worth only boosted yearly, and he currently boasts a lucrative figure of $285 million.

With his current contract with Mercedes ending, he is eyeing to fetch a handsome raise. The current update between him and Mercedes reveals that the negotiations are almost done, and only an official announcement remains.