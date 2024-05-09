Daniel Ricciardo Working With Brains of Award-Winning American Sitcom in Preparation for F1 Comedy

Hulu is all set to release a new comedy series titled ‘Downforce,‘ with Daniel Ricciardo acting as the series’ Executive Producer. Set in the racing world, the new sitcom will be written by Adam Berg and Adam Countee. The duo previously worked together on the award-winning show, ‘Silicon Valley.’

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming series is described as the ‘Entourage‘ of the racing world. It follows the story of an heiress of a dynastic racing family who finds herself handling the family business. Hard choices about the team’s future and her family legacy make life tricky for the heiress.

Aside from serving as the show’s writers, Berg and Countee will also be the showrunners on the series produced by ABC Signature. Furthermore, Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey will act as the Executive Producers of the potential series. They will accompany Aussie F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo in the role.

Amy Solomon is another big name joining the crew. She is the Head of Development for Adam Berg’s ABC Signature-based products. She has previously worked with the writer-producer on series such as Barry and Silicon Valley. The show should have added credibility with Daniel Ricciardo on the crew. Additionally, it will gain a marketing boost among F1 fans.

Daniel Ricciardo is excited for his new role

With the series’ plans laid down back when Ricciardo was out of a driving seat in F1, the Australian told Page Six that he was enjoying his new role. He claimed that staying away from F1 gave him time to indulge in other disciplines, giving him the chance to prioritize things. “During the [F1] season. I can’t even necessarily keep up with everything else going on, so having the chance to prioritize things has been really important for me this year.”

Furthermore, the V-CARB driver revealed that the executive crew had plans to start casting for the show “pretty soon.“ However, things have taken a slight change since then, given Ricciardo earned himself a driving seat in F1. Currently in a battle for survival in F1,it is likely Ricciardo might not be able to give as much time to the series as he would want.