Daniel Ricciardo’s Girlfriend Pledges $250K for Turkey Syria Earthquake Relief

A disastrous 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake in regions of Turkey & Syria on February 6th. The calamitous Earthquake has reduced many cities to rubble and has already claimed 35,000 lives, leaving Millions homeless.

F1 drivers like Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon and Lewis Hamilton have shared multiple causes that are working on the ground in Turkey and Syria. Even their partners have actively participated in the effort.

Daniel Ricciardo’s girlfriend Heidi Berger has raised $250,000 from her followers on Social media. Berger posted the link for the fundraiser by Karmagawa on her Instagram Bio and had achieved her target.

Heidi, Daniel Ricciardo’s girlfriend is the only F1 wag who uses her platform to spread awareness on important social issues like female rights, liberal politics, and raising money for Turkey/Syria earthquake relief.

👏I wish others did the same. pic.twitter.com/zYzl2KlXuh — T🏎 the F1 weeb✨ (@balaclavabestie) February 10, 2023

Even George Russell’s girlfriend Carmen Mundt and Max Verstappen’s partner Kelly Piquet shared information on how one can help the affected in Turkey and Syria.

Charles Leclerc, Mercedes raises funds for Turkey and Syria Disaster relief

Charles Leclerc expressed his grief at the news of two Tifosi, a father and daughter who died in Turkey following the Earthquake. He has shared links to ‘Abhap’, a notable disaster relief organisation working in Turkey and Syria.

The Monegasque has updated the links so that people from abroad can also contribute to the cause. He was joined by other colleagues including Esteban Ocon, Lewis Hamilton, Carlos Sainz, George Russell, Mick Schumacher and Alex Albon who have also raised awareness of the various relief efforts.

We are donating one million euros to @roteskreuz_de for the people in Turkey and Syria who have been affected by the severe earthquakes. The donation will be used for local humanitarian aid in order to quickly provide the bare essentials. pic.twitter.com/Y7vDtvBKed — Mercedes-Benz (@MercedesBenz) February 7, 2023

Meanwhile, 8-time Constructors Champions Mercedes contributed over $1 Million to Red Cross Germany’s relief efforts. They will also organize an additional employee donation campaign to raise funds.

Formula 1 partners with UNICEF, to participate in Earthquake relief

Formula 1 announced a new partnership with UNICEF as a part of its humanitarian initiative. The partnership will focus on providing quality education to children across 45 countries and will also take part in the Turkey-Syria Earthquake relief.

Formula 1 is partnering with @UNICEF to help the world’s most vulnerable children access quality education and bolster UNICEF’s humanitarian response, so it can help protect children in emergencies, such as those caught up in the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. pic.twitter.com/lmaXJGYDFV — F1 Media (@F1Media) February 10, 2023

F1 CEO Stefano Dominicali commented on the initiative saying, “Turkey has a very special place in the heart of F1 with so many incredible people. The tragedy that has taken place there has shocked us all and we pray for the victims and the people of Turkey.”

F1’s investment in the initiative will be close to $9 Million. The organisation will also be providing a similar package for the ongoing relief efforts.

