Daniel Ricciardo’s Girlfriend Pledges $250K for Turkey Syria Earthquake Relief

Tejas Venkatesh
|Published 14/02/2023

Credits – Twitter

A disastrous 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake in regions of Turkey & Syria on February 6th. The calamitous Earthquake has reduced many cities to rubble and has already claimed 35,000 lives, leaving Millions homeless.

F1 drivers like Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon and Lewis Hamilton have shared multiple causes that are working on the ground in Turkey and Syria. Even their partners have actively participated in the effort.

Daniel Ricciardo’s girlfriend Heidi Berger has raised $250,000 from her followers on Social media. Berger posted the link for the fundraiser by Karmagawa on her Instagram Bio and had achieved her target.

 

Even George Russell’s girlfriend Carmen Mundt and Max Verstappen’s partner Kelly Piquet shared information on how one can help the affected in Turkey and Syria.

Charles Leclerc, Mercedes raises funds for Turkey and Syria Disaster relief

Charles Leclerc expressed his grief at the news of two Tifosi, a father and daughter who died in Turkey following the Earthquake. He has shared links to ‘Abhap’, a notable disaster relief organisation working in Turkey and Syria.

The Monegasque has updated the links so that people from abroad can also contribute to the cause. He was joined by other colleagues including Esteban Ocon, Lewis Hamilton, Carlos Sainz, George Russell, Mick Schumacher and Alex Albon who have also raised awareness of the various relief efforts.

 

Meanwhile, 8-time Constructors Champions Mercedes contributed over $1 Million to Red Cross Germany’s relief efforts. They will also organize an additional employee donation campaign to raise funds.

Formula 1 partners with UNICEF, to participate in Earthquake relief

Formula 1 announced a new partnership with UNICEF as a part of its humanitarian initiative. The partnership will focus on providing quality education to children across 45 countries and will also take part in the Turkey-Syria Earthquake relief.

 

F1 CEO Stefano Dominicali commented on the initiative saying, “Turkey has a very special place in the heart of F1 with so many incredible people. The tragedy that has taken place there has shocked us all and we pray for the victims and the people of Turkey.”

F1’s investment in the initiative will be close to $9 Million. The organisation will also be providing a similar package for the ongoing relief efforts.

