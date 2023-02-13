Romain Grosjean Reveals How Netflix Spoiled His Image After Crash in Bahrain

Romain Grosjean of Andretti Autosport walks away from his pits after the first running session during day one of NTT IndyCar Series open testing at The Thermal Club in Thermal, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.

Romain Grosjean was part of one of the most infamous and scary moments in recent F1 history when he suffered a crash on the opening lap of the 2020 Bahrain GP. He lost control of his Haas which hit the barrier and burst into flames. The Frenchman was trapped in the inferno of the cockpit for well over a minute but miraculously escaped.

The entire F1 community was shocked but also relieved as to how Grosjean escaped relatively unharmed from such a huge accident. He did suffer serious burns to his hands, but other than that, he didn’t suffer any major injury.

The crash also cut his F1 career short, as his contract with Haas wasn’t renewed for 2021 and he traveled to the USA to participate in the IndyCar series. Over in America, Grosjean revealed that he was a popular figure but unfortunately that was mainly due to his horrific crash. The former Lotus driver blames Netflix for spoiling his image over in the US.

Romain Grosjean reveals how Netflix made stuff up

F1 has seen a massive surge in popularity over the last few years, especially in America. The sport has drawn in a huge number of fans, and Netflix’s Drive to Survive is a big reason behind this. The show has always been praised for the insights it offers into the lives of F1 drivers and their teams. However, it has also come under criticism for over-dramatizing certain events.

In an interview with GQ, Grosjean lamented over the fact that people in the US only know him because of his crash. He went on to remind everyone that he has 180 starts in F1 and 10 podium finishes, and was a key figure behind helping Haas settle into the sport.

Despite this, Netflix chose a very particular and narrow angle while portraying him in the show. He does consider the crash to be a big part of his career & life, but hopes for people to realize he is much more than that.

Max Verstappen will finally return to Drive to Survive in 2023

The 2021 season featured one of the greatest title battles of all time between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. When the season ended, all fans could wait for was the behind the scenes footage of this iconic rivalry.

While Hamilton appeared for interviews with Netflix and gave insight into the battle, Verstappen refused to do so. This is because the Dutchman felt that the show adds unnecessary and false drama in the episodes.

After snubbing Netflix in 2022 and disappointing fans, Verstappen is set to make a return to the show in 2023. Fans can get behind the scenes access to his 2022 Title winning campaign when the show releases on Netflix on 24th February.