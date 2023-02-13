F1 Is Ready To Implement Sebastian Vettel’s Recommendation Over Saudi Arabia & Qatar

Oct 22, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team driver Sebastian Vettel (5) of Team Germany is interviewed after the qualifying session for the U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Over the last several years, Formula 1 aggressively expanded its races in several locations worldwide. But it recently got massive criticism for engaging with countries with problematic human rights records.

The fans’ concern escalated once F1 made lengthy deals with Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Racing in Saudi Arabia got even more disapproval when a missile attack happened near the track during one of the practice sessions.

This happened in Saudi Arabia within the last 24 hours due to a missile attack. The bombing took place just miles away from where the #SaudiArabianGP is set to take place. Despite this, @F1 @FIA has refused to postpone the race. I will NOT be watching. pic.twitter.com/j7YkmFnOi5 — H.G.B (@GeorgeBangx) March 26, 2022

Yet the race happened while compromising on drivers’ and personnel’s safety. Amidst all this, fans are not critiques of F1 going into countries with human rights violation records, but even a section of drivers started to raise their concerns.

Sebastian Vettel openly advised that F1 should choose morals over money and not have business with countries that exploit people under governance.

F1 ready to take Sebastian Vettel’s recommendation

Now, F1 boss Stefano Domenicali has talked about the issue. He has remarked that the sport really cares about such issues and can axe countries for their problematic and extreme situation.

“We have also in our contracts, very clear articles that if we see something that is not going to the right direction, we have immediately the benefit of stopping our relationship,” he told Sky. “There are independent auditors that are following that.”

The most recent example of F1 using this right is when they broke ties with Russia as the latter decided to attack Ukraine. After its infamous attack, F1 was among several sports bodies to take stringent actions against Russia.

No intention to put an end to F1 drivers’ liberty

Recently, FIA was scrutinised for banning drivers from making political statements while on the F1 stage. The rule was so disliked that even Max Verstappen, who likes to be ‘apolitical’, spoke against it.

Max Verstappen says FIA’s ‘political speech ban’ in not necessary because “you are basically making sure that people are not allowed to speak anymore”.#F1 #TeamLHhttps://t.co/iekLLS5HK2 — Mercedes F1 News – SilverArrows.Net (@SilverArrowsNet) February 5, 2023

However, Domenicali clarifies F1 as a sport doesn’t intend to keep drivers from speaking up. Instead, they don’t want them to attack and offend others through their pedestal.

He claims that if drivers want to speak on something pressing matter in some part of the world, they can raise their voices, but in an accountable way, and he thinks FIA is also probably sharing that view.

He expects FIA to clarify the subject more and remove the hesitation of fans and drivers over the issue. Nevertheless, how it will play out and be imposed on drivers will only be known once it’s implemented.

