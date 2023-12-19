“The Days We Lose the Days Our Competitors Are Going to Regret”: Toto Wolff Hints Mercedes Redemption After 2023 Lessons

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff was recently asked to sum up the learning he gathered from the 2023 season. The Austrian was asked this question after his side failed to register a win for the first time in an entire season.

“We always say, that the days we lose are the days our competitors are going to regret,” claimed Wolff in a video uploaded by Mercedes to their YouTube channel. He went on to explain, “Because we learn the most and I think there’s so many lessons as an organization, as humans but also technically, that will really beneficial going forward.”

The W14 was all over the place, pace-wise, and was a handful to drive for both, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. Following a year of immense struggle, Toto Wolff now hopes to improve the car significantly for the 2024 campaign. Although the gap between Mercedes and Red Bull is currently huge, the Silver Arrows are confident of closing it down.

Toto Wolff and Mercedes are ready to topple the mighty Red Bull

Since the latest regulations have kicked in, Red Bull have been the team to beat. Mercedes are waiting for the day that they can reclaim their lost throne from the Milton Keynes team, who have gone on to win the championships in 2022 and 2023.

But to get there, the Silver Arrows first need to build a competitive car. After trying their defective ‘zero-pods’ concept, the team have now reverted back to a more conventional design route. Despite that, Wolff has revealed that the team is going to experiment with every conceivable concept.

The Austrian is cautiously optimistic for 2024 and has revealed that the biggest challenge that Mercedes is going to face in 2024 is setting the right expectations. He conceded that with Red Bull, there is “a huge mountain to climb”.