Sebastian Vettel Reveals Racist Lewis Hamilton Remarks Made by Several F1 Teams

Lewis Hamilton has dealt with racism throughout his career and had to break many barriers of social stigma to make it to the top of F1. However, even at this summit, the seven-time world champion is a victim of discriminatory and racist abuse. As reported by DAZN, Sebastian Vettel told Hamilton about how certain teams passed racist comments about him.

Hamilton first suffered racist abuse in F1 back in 2007 during his very first year in the sport. Locked in a battle with two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, the Spaniard’s home fans resorted to racist chants and activities to try and demoralize Hamilton. Regardless, his tough mental nature forced him to carry on, and today, he is the most successful driver in the history of the sport.

In 2020, during the worldwide Black Lives Matter movement, Hamilton decided that it was his responsibility to highlight the same in F1. Many drivers, however, refused to join him in this which was surprising for him. Sebastian Vettel on the other hand always stood firmly by the Brit’s side. He was always against discrimination and racism, and like Hamilton, treated the sport like a stage where he could use his voice. In fact, he even told Hamilton how people in the paddock themselves spoke horrible things about him behind his back.

Lewis Hamilton was subject to racist abuse from F1 teams

In a report published by DAZN, Hamilton talks about racism in F1, and what the sport needs to do to counter it. One of the main things the 38-year-old wants to see is, having people who actually care be in charge. This would ensure that the authorities are actually working towards making a change.

“We have to get people to empathize against racism,” said Hamilton. “We need empathy. Sometimes I wonder, doesn’t anyone else care?”

Speaking about people caring, Hamilton had no hesitation in admitting that it was Vettel who always stood by him. When many other drivers refused to take a knee in support of black people back in 2020, Vettel followed him. However, on a sadder note, he also stated that Vettel told him about teams in F1 saying racist things about him.

“Sebastian Vettel was one of the ones who supported me the most. He told me that some teams said racist things about me. He knelt with me in 2020, I have not yet seen a driver as brave as him.”

Sebastian Vettel and fight against injustice

Vettel is not just one of the greatest F1 drivers ever, but has always been one of the most outspoken athletes in the sport. He has never shied away from speaking for things he believes is right. In his last few years in the sport, the German made it his mission to bring issues like LGBTQ+ rights, climate change and racism into the spotlight.

He wore clothes and helmets to support the LGBTQ+ community in countries where these people face adversities. In addition, he was always standing next to Hamilton, showing him full support when the latter was speaking about F1 becoming a more inclusive sport.

Since Vettel retired, however, Hamilton has found himself to be alone in his stance against equality. While he doesn’t single out the drivers for not standing up, his latest comments in the interview do suggest that he expects more from his contemporaries in the sport.