Daniil Kvyat Explains How After Losing His Job He Reached Out to Helmut Marko for Another Chance

The story of Daniil Kvyat and Red Bull Racing is one full of twists and turns. When Max Verstappen first burst onto the scene, the Russian driver had to take a step down from Red Bull and take up the driving duties at Toro Rosso. After a difficult stint, he had to part ways with the team and spend a year as Ferrari’s development driver. However, after a year with the team, he sought Helmut Marko out and spoke to him about giving him another chance at Toro Rosso, as quoted by GP Blog.

“I called Helmut, not out of desperation, but I had to get back to F1. I said, ‘I’m ready to race, I think I would be a great asset to you now’. And he said, ‘Okay, everyone’s locked in now, but I’ll let you know if anything changes.’ Three days later Daniel [Ricciardo] decided to go to Renault. Helmut called me and said: ‘What timing, are you still interested?’ We shook hands and that was my way back in”, stated Kvyat.

After joining Toro Rosso in 2016, Kvyat registered 25 points and 1 podium, securing P14 in the drivers’ standings. Things took a turn for the worse in 2017, when Kvyat could only secure 5 points throughout the season, finishing 19th in the process. The performances led to Red Bull making changes in their driving lineup and parting ways with the Russian.

The return in 2019 was relatively better for Kvyat, who scored 37 points and 1 podium in the season and secured P13. However, Pierre Gasly (Kvyat’s 2019 teammate at Toro Rosso) outshined the Russian, as he registered a P7 finish, securing 95 points and 1 podium. With Gasly once again outscoring Kvyat in 2020, the Milton Keynes-based outfit decided to say goodbye to Kvyat for good.

Daniil Kvyat was the first victim of the Max Verstappen ‘curse’

While the Red Bull ‘second seat curse‘ has become an increasingly popular belief in the paddock, Kvyat became the first victim of Max Verstappen’s prowess, even though they were never teammates.

While the move to replace Kvyat with an 18-year-old Verstappen came as a surprise to many, Kvyat knew what was coming his way. The 29-year-old revealed Marko had already given hints of a potential roster change coming Red Bull’s way.

As such, Kvyat had to outperform a prime Daniel Ricciardo to ensure he would save his seat. Failing to do the same, Kvyat headed for the exit door while Verstappen got comfortable in his place.

The former Red Bull and Toro Rosso driver also claimed there were talks of him partnering up with Verstappen at Red Bull following Gasly’s departure, but there were other “games” going on behind the curtains and Red Bull, and they opted to bring Alex Albon up instead.