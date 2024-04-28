Rumored to Be Dating Magui Corceiro, Lando Norris Once Revealed He Doesn’t “Have Space for a Girlfriend”

Lando Norris, one of F1’s most popular drivers is rumored to be dating model Magui Corceiro, almost two years after breaking up with Luisinha Oliveira. However, there was a time when the idea of having a girlfriend wasn’t on Norris’ mind, as he preferred gaming with his friends instead.

In Lando Norris: A Biography by Ben Hunt, the Briton reveals how he dealt with success in his initial F1 years. Other than not wanting to taste alcohol after finishing in the podium places, Norris wanted to spend his time away from the F1 track alone. While this is contrary to his reputation of enjoying parties and dating models today, life was different for Norris in 2020.

“I spend my downtime racing against my friends on a computer. That’s how I relax when I’m not driving a 230 mph car. I don’t have space for a girlfriend either.”, the McLaren driver said.

Norris added that to become the best in F1, he had to make sacrifices. Not thinking about partying or dating are the sacrifices he made in his initial years, and they are paying off today.

Although Norris is winless in F1, many experts rate him as one of the sport’s best talents. His failure to stand on the top step of the podium has largely been down to McLaren’s inferior mechanical package. That, however, seems to be changing and the Woking-based outfit seems to be on the ascendency.

Lando Norris reveals sacrifice after first milestone

Lando Norris spoke about not drinking alcohol after his first podium finish in Austria in 2020. Instead, he preferred to have it poured down his head. Now, what is unusual for a 20-year-old (per Norris himself), he doesn’t like the taste or smell of alcohol.

Even back in 2019, when he finished in the points for the first time, the Bristol-born driver refrained from celebrating it like most other athletes would have. He didn’t party or drink after the P6 finish in Bahrain that announced his arrival on the pinnacle of motorsport. Instead, Norris chose to focus on the future and better himself.

Currently in his sixth F1 season, Norris has a lot of experience under his belt. Despite having the record for the most podium finishes without a race win, the Briton is always at the sharp end of the grid. So, with a car capable of winning races and championships, the 24-year-old could go on to become what the F1 community expects of him.