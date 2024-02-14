David Bekham’s Son Puts Lando Norris In the Same League as LeBron James

While many people think an F1 off-season has little to offer, the reality is a very different. The break acts as a window for fans to peek into the lives of their favorite F1 stars. Amid many revelations, the latest comes in the form of a friendship between Lando Norris and Romeo Beckham.

Romeo, who is the son of English soccer icon David Beckham and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, recently took to Instagram for a hilarious comparison between Norris and NBA legend LeBron James.

The story sees Norris making a jump shot at a basketball court while wearing an all-black outfit. Beckham Jr. humorously captioned the photo, “@kingjames or @landonorris?” tagging both athletes. Beckham Jr. played on the irony that Norris had no background in the sport. The McLaren driver soon took note of the story and reposted it on his Instagram as well.

Apart from Norris showcasing his Basketball ‘skills,’ another surprise revelation came for fans in the season break. He revealed he is a Tottenham Hotspurs fan, much to the surprise of the fans. Jokes soon arose about him not winning a race in F1, owing to his link to the team that is yet to win a trophy in English Football (Soccer).

Lando Norris – a security threat at an NBA game?

In April 2023, Norris found himself in a uniquely worrisome situation while attending a Phoenix Suns Basketball match. A fan set the Briton up for a ‘prank’ after spotting him in the crowd while watching the game on their TV. They put a picture of him on (formerly) Twitter, tagged the NBA, and wrote, “This guy is going to run on the court mid-game.”

Authorities took note of the information and acted swiftly. They surrounded Norris, who was sitting on a courtside seat, and then led him backstage for further questioning. Norris recalled the entire episode on one of his live streams as he revealed the authorities thought of him as a security threat, leaving him red-faced in front of thousands of fans.