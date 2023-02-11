Kimi Raikkonen Threw His Phone into Sea After Knowing He’ll Drive for Ferrari in 2014

Kimi Raikkonen is one of the most colorful characters on the Formula 1 grid. The Finnish race driver’s short yet funny statements make fans gaga over his remarks.

But in reality, Raikkonen loves to talk less. He keeps every answer brief, doesn’t hold on to any conversations for long, and prefers to keep silent. But surely, his behavior is often perceived as comical, but Raikkonen does all of it candidly.

There has hardly been any time when Raikkonen has kept his answers longer than a sentence to the media. Only when he feels that something serious is being discussed, he minds expanding on it.

Kimi Raikkonen once threw his phone into the sea

In 2013, Raikkonen was fed up with Lotus, as they had to pay his dues. However, his team back then couldn’t pay him as the Finnish race driver’s incredible performances legitimately broke them.

So, he eventually decided to leave them. But what was waiting for him was even better. Ferrari wanted to have him back. Eventually, the talks between him and the Italian team happened, and their hero returned to Maranello.

However, there is an interesting anecdote. According to Planet F1, once Raikkonen learned his agreement with Ferrari had been reached, he threw his phone into the sea. The source claims he didn’t want to listen and read congratulatory comments from people who know him.

Raikkonen worked for Ferrari for five years after his return. Ironically, his second spell was longer than his first with them, in which he even won a championship. The US Grand Prix 2018 was his last win, and it ended up being a special farewell to him by Ferrari.

The success Ferrari couldn’t replicate

The 2007 season was the last time Ferrari ever won the drivers’ championship, and Raikkonen was their last soldier in shining armour. Ferrari also hasn’t won a constructors’ championship after 2008, and Raikkonen was also important in that campaign.

Now, 14 years after that, Ferrari is yet to bag glory, and Raikkonen has put a nail on his F1 career. Since then, they have come close on several occasions but fumbled in the last stages.

The last season was also the same case. However, with Charles Leclerc and, for a few even Carlos Sainz, Ferrari seems to be a new hope for the Tifosi. Would they bag anything in 2023? It remains to be seen.

