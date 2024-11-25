David Coulthard Labels Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari Move as ‘Brilliant Business Decision’

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving for Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza | Credits: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Many believed Lewis Hamilton would finish his F1 career with Mercedes—until February 1, 2024, when the bombshell news broke of his move from Brackley to Maranello. Hamilton joining Ferrari is significant from both sporting and commercial perspectives. In addition to chasing his record eighth World Title, he will receive a massive paycheck ($100 million a year) and have opportunities to expand his off-track business ventures.

David Coulthard talked about this while putting forth his opinion of how Hamilton would adjust to life at Ferrari. On the Drive to Wynn podcast, Coulthard said, “Brilliant business decision for Lewis. Not that it’s about the money. I am curious to see if he makes it work.”

The former McLaren driver talked about how he did not see Hamilton leaving Mercedes like most. He went on to compare the Briton’s Ferrari move to Michael Schumacher’s return to F1 with Mercedes in 2010.

Back then, even that was a shock given Schumacher’s integral relationship with the Prancing Horse. After his first retirement in 2006, the German had ties with Ferrari as a consultant and ambassador. Coulthard felt he would be selling the Italian brand’s cars and be their face — which was also an assumption around Mercedes and Hamilton.

However, the #44 driver sought a new challenge amid Mercedes’ struggles since the start of the ground effect era in 2022. Ferrari’s resurgence during the same period was striking, and the team had long coveted signing Hamilton.

The contractual negotiations also aligned perfectly, with a hefty salary and additional commitments securing what was arguably the biggest driver transfer in F1 history.

Hamilton to Ferrari’s commercial potential

A move of this magnitude naturally attracts significant sponsorship and commercial opportunities, with F1’s most successful driver teaming up with its most prestigious constructor. Reports suggest that a few Mercedes sponsors, including Monster and Tommy Hilfiger, are set to follow Hamilton to Ferrari.

Additionally, Hamilton’s off-track ventures, such as Almave and Neat Burger, could leverage Ferrari’s brand power by sponsoring the team and gaining visibility in F1. Whether this poses a conflict of interest depends entirely on the flexibility outlined in Hamilton and Ferrari’s contractual agreement.

Lewis Hamilton could sponsor Ferrari via his non-alcoholic tequila brand in 2025.https://t.co/7SpCxyFz1H — PlanetF1 (@Planet_F1) November 20, 2024

However, Ferrari chairman John Elkann has repeatedly committed to supporting Hamilton’s Mission 44 foundation and his other philanthropic efforts. As a result, the Italian team could also incorporate his entrepreneurial ventures if it proves beneficial for both parties from a commercial standpoint.