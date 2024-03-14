Ferrari President John Elkann Wins Over Team LH44 With First Statements Welcoming Lewis Hamilton

It is no surprise that Ferrari President John Elkann played a pivotal role in bringing Lewis Hamilton on board Ferrari. Elkann got himself personally involved in the negotiations to ensure he brought Hamilton to Ferrari after multiple failed attempts. The Italian industrialist was a huge admirer of Hamilton and had always dreamed of bringing the Briton to Ferrari.

Addressing the media for the first time since signing Hamilton, Elkann spoke about how great a driver Hamilton is. Elkann added that he was certain Hamilton could achieve great things with Ferrari. Ferrari’s short- and mid-term plans pleased Hamilton a lot. Additionally, the promise of keeping in line with Hamilton’s vision of inclusivity and diversity added to the ‘glamor’ behind the move.

As read in an update on X by user Deni, Elkann also lauded Hamilton’s sportsmanship for the way he greeted debutant Ollie Bearman. Elkann claimed that the hug that Hamilton wanted to give Bearman was a true indicator of his champion spirit. It showed “what a great champion he (Hamilton) is on and off the track.”

Starting in 2025, Hamilton will don the iconic scarlet red of Ferrari, making way for a legendary partnership. Hamilton is the most successful driver in the history of F1. Meanwhile, Ferrari stands as the most successful team in the history of the sport, despite not winning any titles after 2008. With the upcoming partnership, fans hope glory will return to Maranello and the Tifosi will once again be able to celebrate a championship win.

Lewis Hamilton fans accept John Elkann as one of their own

Following Elkann’s comments after the Saudi Arabian GP, Hamilton fans took note of everything he said. They took to X to show their support for Elkann’s words and also admire him for respecting Hamilton’s achievements.

Some fans were happy to see Hamilton go to a team that valued him a lot.

Of late, fans of the 7-time world champion felt like Hamilton wasn’t getting his due respect. Mercedes often chose to ignore his input on the car, and that stands as a major concern for the fans. With Ferrari showing signs of great respect, it is hardly a surprise that Hamilton fans are growing increasingly in favor of the move.