Sergio Perez’s Father Puts Him In a League Above Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton

With Sergio Perez’s future in F1 still up for debate, his father, Antonio Perez Garibay, has made an enormous claim to drive his son’s value in the market. According to a Mexican politician, his son is presently the most sought-after driver in F1. Even the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen pale compared to Perez, per the words of the 64-year-old, quoted by RacingNews 365.

Despite a solid start to the season, Perez has not yet signed a contract for 2025. He has earned four podiums in five races this season, comfortably sitting in P2 in the drivers’ standings. But that isn’t enough to earn him a contract extension as Red Bull continues to play the waiting game. Meanwhile, Garibay is busy advocating for his son and the marketability prospect that he brings with him.

“He (Sergio Perez) has many options and is the most sought-after driver in F1 today, above all, he is the one with the most sponsors, more than Max [Verstappen] and Hamilton combined. Companies all over the world turn to him the best promoter of anything in the world is Sergio Perez.”

Perez Sr. added that his son’s merchandise is the quickest to sell, and his fans can’t always get their hands on it. Given the same, there is no doubt that Perez holds a high value in the drivers’ market. With fans lining up to buy Perez’s merchandise, the Mexican driver could become a marquee signing for any team, given that many F1 fans continue to support him. Nonetheless, younger drivers are still a threat, and Perez needs to outdrive them.

Sergio Perez focusing on outlasting the younger drivers in F1

Perez has finished the first four of the five races on the podium. He missed out on just one podium finish, which also happened on a weekend when the entire Red Bull team struggled. Hence, he has done everything right so far, allowing him to score 85 points in the season. Perez has also shown great pace in the Qualifying sessions this season, which was somewhat of an Achilles Heel for him last year.

Given his current competition, Sergio Perez would be thrilled with his performance improvement. Daniel Ricciardo, Liam Lawson, Carlos Sainz, and Yuki Tsunoda are all in contention for the job. With Ricciardo and Tsunoda taking turns and struggling this season, Perez must focus on consistent performances. The Mexican believes that if he continues with his on-track excellence, the off-track developments will take shape, preferably in his favor.