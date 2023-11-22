Mercedes Takes the Blame for George Russell’s Mistake Against Max Verstappen

Mercedes F1 technical director James Allison recently opened up on the collision between Max Verstappen and George Russell at the Las Vegas GP. According to the team’s technical director, Russell wasn’t anticipating an attack from Verstappen on a long straight section of the track.

During an interview on the F1 Nation podcast, Allison revealed the actual reason behind the collision, acknowledging that Russell was at fault. However, during his conversation, he initially highlighted Russell’s surprise, though eventually emphasized the illogical nature of Verstappen’s attack in that particular corner. Moreover, Allison noted that considering the DRS advantage, the young Briton could have regained the position on the following straight.

However, it’s interesting to note that Allison’s words merely reiterated those of George Russell, who had earlier admitted full responsibility for the crash.

Nevertheless, James Allison disclosed that he and the entire crew spoke with Russell about the crash in light of the latter’s courageous remarks in which he acknowledged his responsibility for the incident. The Mercedes’ technical director said,

“We chatted together as a team after the race, George certainly turned to himself for that.”

As the discussion progressed, Allison initially concurred with the race direction’s decision, acknowledging that despite finishing in P4, Russell dropped to P8. However, in conclusion, he acknowledged that Russell was mostly to blame for what happened. While wrapping up, Allison said, “I don’t think it’s unfair. He was mainly responsible for the collision with Max.”

How did George Russell react following his collision with Max Verstappen?

George Russell had an excellent performance in the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix. But despite holding a competitive third position for a significant portion of the race, he concluded the Sin City GP in a disappointing eighth place. This setback came from a 5-second time penalty imposed due to his collision with Max Verstappen on lap 25, resulting in damage to both cars.

Nevertheless, after the race, a dejected Russell reflected on the outcome and commented, “Really disappointed to be honest. Feels like the story of my season.” Not only that, but Russell also stressed how the penalty altered the course of his race and hindered his opportunity to secure a straightforward podium finish.

Displaying mature behavior, Russell quickly admitted his error and stated, ” The incident with Max, totally my fault. I didn’t see him at all going through Turn 11, the left, you sort of have a bit of a blind spot and it’s not really an overtaking opportunity. So, I’ve got to be honest I wasn’t even looking in the mirrors.”

Russell concluded by offering his perspective on the season, noting that it appears he has been vocal about his dissatisfaction with events that have affected his performance. He said, “It feels like this is the 10th time I’ve been saying this this season. Just really disappointed.”