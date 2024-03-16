Yuki Tsunoda Sets The Arena With Japanese TV Special And Fans Are Beyond Stoked

Yuki Tsunoda is quickly becoming a popular face in F1 and his unique persona and aggressive race craft are the major factors behind it. Tsunoda has participated in two races at the Japanese GP, which is his home race, and the fan reception he got has been phenomenal. At the tender age of 23, it is evident how much the Japanese people love him. Apparently, now he is going to capitalize on this fame and give a return gift to his fans with a unique karting event – “Yuki Tsunoda Presents Kart Warriors” after the upcoming Japanese Grand Prix.

According to a Reddit post on the Formula 1 subreddit, this karting event named Kart Warriors will happen on April 9th in Tokyo. While there is not much information available, the Reddit post shows a poster of the event. It is a manga-style animated poster that shows all the competitors who may participate in the event.

However, there is no official update from Tsunoda or anyone else. It is just some fans, on Reddit and social media, who have dug up some information about the event. Firstly, the competitors of the event will include Yuki Tsunoda, Kazuto Kotaka, Toshiki Oyu, Sakaguchi Sena, Fukuzumi Nirei, Ohta Kakunoshin, and Makino Tadasuke.

The event will take place at City Circuit Tokyo Bay on April 9th, the Tuesday after the 2024 Japanese GP. A fan also cited that J Sports will exclusively broadcast and stream the event.

Another thing to note is that besides Tsunoda, all other drivers competing are Super Formula or Super GT drivers, with the #22 driver the only F1 representative. While there is not much promotion as of yet besides the Manga-style poster, Tsunoda will most likely talk about the event at the Australian and Japanese GP weekends.

Fans enjoy the unique promotion while getting excited about Yuki Tsunoda’s karting event

Reddit users could not control their excitement on seeing the Manga-style promotional poster for the Kart Warriors event. Yuki Tsunoda being the central focus of the event is a big deal and a selling point for Japanese racing fans and even others who like the Visa Cash App RB driver a lot.

Several fans have made light-hearted jokes about the event while reacting to the promotional poster on Reddit.

A fan also joked that this seems like a friends’ reunion for Tsunoda.

Nonetheless, fans would be really stoked to watch Tsunoda and his peers from Super Formula and Super GT compete in this karting event. It would be quite an amazing sight to see the Japanese F1 sensation return to his roots on home soil and light up the track in Tokyo.