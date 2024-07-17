mobile app bar

Jules Bianchi’s Father Pens Emotional Note on 9th Death Anniversary; Godson Charles Leclerc Joins

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

After a horrific accident during the 2014 Japanese Grand Prix, Ferrari academy driver Jules Bianchi lost his life on the 17th of July, 2015. Tuesday marked the ninth anniversary of the day Bianchi succumbed to his injuries.

Bianchi was on course to race for Ferrari soon, and the entire motorsport fraternity still mourns the loss of arguably the brightest star this sport never really got to witness shine in F1. Reflecting on all these years, Bianchi’s father, Philippe Bianchi, took to his Instagram account to share a heartfelt tribute for his son.

Philippe Bianchi wrote, “Nine years ago you were finally free from your body that imprisoned you. You live today on the other side but close to us. I love you forever. I miss you so much. Thank you to everyone who has a thought for him.”

 

Phillipe Bianchi wasn’t the only one remembering Jules Bianchi, though. Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, who is the godson of Jules Bianchi, also shared a tribute for the former Marussia driver via his Instagram account.

Leclerc commented on Philippe Bianchi’s post first. The Monegasque left several hearts in commemoration of what Jules Bianchi really meant to him. Leclerc then also reposted Ferrari’s tribute for the former Marussia driver via his Instagram stories. Ferrari had posted a picture of Jules Bianchi with the caption, “Jules, gone but never forgotten.”

How F1 failed to learn from the tragic death of Jules Bianchi?

Jules Bianchi lost his life in the most unfortunate but avoidable of circumstances. During a safety car period, he lost control in the treacherous conditions at the Suzuka International Circuit. As a result, he crashed into a recovery vehicle, sustaining fatal brain injuries.

In an ideal world, the governing body of the sport, the FIA, should have ensured that a recovery vehicle was never deployed on track in conditions of low visibility and low track grip. However, during the 2022 Japanese GP, Pierre Gasly missed meeting Bianchi’s fate by the slimmest of margins when he avoided a truck on track during a safety car period.

In the aftermath of the event, Gasly came onto his radio to utter a spine-chilling version of the event. “This is unacceptable! What has happened? Can’t believe this… I could have f***ing killed myself”, Gasly said.

