Even Though Max Verstappen Is Getting “Everything He Needs”, Daniil Kvyat Believes Red Bull Superstar Will Expose His Achilles’ Heel Someday

With 10 wins out of the first 12 races, Max Verstappen has absolutely been dominant this season so far. The Red Bull driver is 125 points ahead of second-placed Sergio Perez, who drives the same car as him. Amid all this, ex-Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat claimed on the Track Limits podcast that everything at Red Bull is centered around Verstappen. Irrespective of this dominance the two-time world champion shows, one day he will expose his Achilles heel, insists Kvyat.

Out of the 10 race wins so far Verstappen has won eight of them consecutively, leading up to the summer break. Two more wins will see the Red Bull star break Sebastian Vettel’s nine-race winning streak that was set back in 2013.

The Austrian team with their star driver is so dominant that there is a possibility of them winning every single race this campaign. However, utopias such as this don’t last long and that is why Kvyat thinks Verstappen will not stay unbeaten.

Max Verstappen is not unbeatable, believes Kvyat

During the Track Limits podcast, Kvyat was asked about Verstappen’s prowess. There he said that the Dutchman is very good when it comes to wheel-to-wheel racing. Or “probably” the best driver when in this case.

However, the former Red Bull star also mentioned that everyone is beatable, and so is Verstappen, even if he is making the sport a stale show. He said back in April 2023, “I think everyone’s beatable for sure in certain conditions.”

However, so far, the defending champion has crushed everyone who has come in his way. The two-time world champion has not finished a race below P1 since the 2023 Azerbaijan GP.

How dominant have Verstappen and Red Bull been in 2023?

Red Bull and Verstappen’s dominance this season reached an unprecedented level. With their current run, the Milton-Keynes-based team smashed the 11-winning streak set by McLaren in 1989. Right now, they have a 13-race winning streak after the recent win at Belgium.

However, there are still chances that the Austrian team may suffer a setback. This might be due to the development limitations they have this year and the straining journey challenges all across Asia.

However, if that does not happen, Red Bull might stay unbeatable this season, a feat no other F1 team has had in the history of the sport. And with that Max Verstappen might just seal his third back-to-back world championship as early as Qatar.