Lewis Hamilton Can’t Rescue Superfan Russell Wilson Amidst His Sliding Future Plans With Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson’s 2022 campaign could be considered as the worst phase of his career. The Denver Broncos quarterback had a disastrous season last year, and the new team boss Sean Payton’s first move under his reigns was to upgrade over Wilson’s woeful performances by signing Jarrett Stidham without informing the former.

Before these events, Wilson had signed a mega-deal worth $245 million for five years. Despite that, the reports convey that the Broncos are ready to move on from the 34-year-old NFL star if his predicaments continue.

And under this business of affair, Lewis Hamilton, the minority owner of Broncos and someone who Russell adores, can’t save him. According to Peter King of NBC Sports, Broncos didn’t sign Stidham to put pressure on Wilson but have greater plans.

King claims that Broncos wouldn’t flinch from changing their quarterback mid-season if Wilson doesn’t improve his form. The future awaits what lies in Broncos and Wilson’s relationship.

Russell Wilson’s relationship with Lewis Hamilton can’t save him

Wilson first met Hamilton in 2018 during the Canadian Grand Prix, when the show impressed the NFL star. He also revealed that he is a huge fan of the Mercedes star, even though the latter didn’t even get on the podium that day.

“I love cars, and I’ve been getting into a lot more recently. I’m a huge fan of Lewis, and watching him, and with the Mercedes brand and Bose – it’s all been fun,” said Wilson.

He also claimed Hamilton is the best in his sport and had a chance to spend time with him. The two appeared to have made a good acquaintance, as Hamilton even took Wilson on a ride in a Mercedes SLS.

Little did the two know that their fates would collide four years later when Hamilton involved himself in the Broncos takeover by Walton-Pennr ownership. However, Hamilton would still be of no help in Wilson’s predicament at Broncos, as neither he has enough pull in the franchise nor would take the authority to get involved in the team’s affairs.

Russell Wilson underwent a lingering injury to get over the setback

According to reports, Wilson has gone through surgery to deal with a lingering injury that has been affecting him for the last few seasons. It is seen as an attempt to orchestrate his impactful comeback in the 2023 season. Despite the surgery, he is expected to return before the season starts.

He is also observed working out and throwing amidst his recovery. But would that ensure a surge in the quality of his performances? That’s a mystery that needs to be solved.