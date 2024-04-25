‘It’s Nice To Have Something Different’: Rory McIlroy And Shane Lowry Excited For Zurich Classic of New Orleans Debut As Teammates

August 8, 2018; St. Louis, MO, USA; Rory McIlroy (left) and Shane Lowry (right) walk on the fifth hole during the Wednesday practice round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The only team event on the PGA Tour calendar, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, has already announced its golfer pairings. This year’s debutant, Rory McIlroy, is paired with fellow Irishman, Shane Lowry, and both golfers are excited to play alongside each other. Previously, the pair did compete against each other at the 2020 Tokyo Games and the 2023 Ryder Cup. But this is the first time that they will be playing as teammates.

When asked about how they felt about the pairing, Shane Lowry stated that he was excited to try something new with a good friend and that both of them were ready to grab a win on Sunday.

“It’s nice to have something different this week and especially be here with a really good friend and, you know, enjoy New Orleans and, you know, hopefully go out and play some good golf and give ourselves a chance to win on Sunday.”

Rory McIlroy also asserted that, until now, he watched the tournament on TV but getting a chance to play in it was a wonderful experience.

“Yeah, same sentiment. Obviously, this is my first time here in New Orleans and, yeah, I’m excited to be here. It’s a tournament that I’ve watched on TV for quite a few years…like playing this event and experience something like this is pretty cool and, yeah, just really excited to spend the week with Shane…don’t put him in too many bad spots and we can play some good golf.” The debut duo of Rory and Shane became quite popular in no time and received a shout-out from the event organizers.

But the duo also received similar excitement from the organizers of the event, who can’t wait to watch them play on the green.

Rory McIlroy And Shane’s Duo Receive An Applause From Zurich Classic Organizers

The Irish duo was in the limelight when their pairing received special support from the CEO of the Fore! Kids Foundation, the organization that conducts the event each year. The CEO, Steve Worthy, talked about how the pair thrived at the Ryder Cup, and therefore, it would be exciting to watch these fan favorites recreate the magic.

“Both of these players have competed for Europe in Ryder Cup competition, so they are very accustomed to team play. It’s always fun to see close friends partner in our unique format, and with their experience they will be both fan and on-course favorites.”

Although Shane Lowry is familiar with the format due to his previous five appearances, this will be McIlroy’s first time competing at the event. The format of the Zurich Classic follows foursomes and four balls over four days in an alternate way, similar to the Ryder Cup.

For now, Rory McIlroy’s performance on the PGA Tour has been dwindling as he has had only one top-10 finish this year. The four-time major winner had a previous T33 finish at the RBC Heritage and a T22 finish at the Masters. He will hope to revive his charm and finally aim towards a PGA Tour win through a new experience.