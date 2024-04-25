‘LIV Never Put An Offer To Him’: Greg Norman Dispels $850 Million Rory McIlroy LIV Golf Offer Rumors

For some time, there had been rumors about Rory McIlroy joining LIV Golf for a reported $850 million deal. But after the Masters Tournament, the Northern Irishman cleared out those speculations by making his intent of playing for the PGA Tour pretty clear.

During a press conference preceding LIV Golf’s star event in Adelaide, LIV CEO Greg Norman also joined in to voice with McIlroy by asserting that the four-time major winner never showed any interest in the Saudi-funded league.

Norman also shared how he had a chat with McIlroy and the golfer bluntly stated that he was happy at the tour.

“He made the decision. He told me up two days later and said: ‘I’ve decided to stay where I’m at’. I said: ‘Happy days. You made a decision on fact. If you’re happier over here, fine, stay there. The door is always open; if you want to come back and have a conversation with us, happy to do that’”

Norman also revealed that if Rory ever wanted to join the PIF-backed tour, then the Aussie would be more than happy to have him on the league. But as a matter of fact, an offer never went to McIlroy, as the player showed no interest.

“LIV never put an offer to him…We didn’t need to make a comment about this. This is just typical white noise that gets out there in the industry.”

These speculations started when McIlroy displayed a softened stance toward LIV Golf and its players in statements where he wanted LIV players to be able to participate in the Ryder Cup. This came after Jon Rahm made the switch to LIV last year. McIlroy wished that the Tour revisit the Ryder Cup rules to include Rahm at Bethpage next year. Moreover, the four-time major winner was also remorseful about being judgemental of the league in the past. He also requested that the PGA Tour authorities allow LIV players back on the circuit without any penalty.

All these reactions were hinting at a possible switch. But putting those speculations aside, Rory McIlroy made sure that he was loyal to the PGA Tour and asserted the same in an interview following the Masters week.

Rory McIlroy Reasserts His Loyalty To The PGA Tour

Rory McIlroy admitted that he was surprised at first when he heard rumors of him joining LIV Golf and had no idea where they initiated from.

“I honestly don’t know how these things get started.”

He also stated that his future lies at the PGA Tour and that he never contemplated a switch.

“I’ve never been offered a number from LIV, and I’ve never contemplated going to LIV…Doesn’t mean I judge people that have gone and played over there…people can make their own decisions for whatever they think is best for themselves, and who are we to judge them for that. But personally for me, my future is here on the PGA Tour.”

Therefore, keeping all the statements in retrospect, it’s safe to assert that Rory McIlroy’s stance on the LIV Golf might have changed over time but his allegiance to the PGA Tour remains solid. McIlroy might also be counted as one of the group one members for the PGA Tour Enterprises equity stakes and once the process is done, the Irishman’s loyalty will be cemented further.