Despite Closing the Door on Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton Could Easily Be Seduced by One Unanswered Question

The speculations surrounding the future of Lewis Hamilton continue as the Briton is yet to sign a contract extension with Mercedes. As there continues to be a delay in the two parties reaching an agreement, there were also rumors of the 38-year-old having links to Ferrari. As quoted by crash.net, there were reports that Ferrari president John Elkann had personally contacted Hamilton. However, the seven-time world champion declined the offer and reiterated his desire to stay at Mercedes.

Advertisement

Despite Hamilton doing so, three-time Le Mans LMP2 winner David Kennedy recently told planetf1.com that Ferrari still has the slightest chance to tempt the seven-time world champion to join them because of the heritage that the team has in the sport.

The Prancing Horse is undoubtedly one of the most iconic teams in the sport as they have competed in F1 in each year since the competition began in the 1950s. Moreover, they also hold the record of winning the most Constructors’ Championships with 16 titles. These are some of the reasons why Kennedy believes it is a dream for any driver to race for the Italian outfit.

Advertisement

Kennedy explains the chances of Hamilton potentially joining Ferrari

In a recent interview with planetf1.com, David Kennedy analyzed the various opportunities that Lewis Hamilton has at the moment. The 70-year-old began by explaining how settled the Briton seems at Mercedes at the moment.

Kennedy believes that since Hamilton is well aware of how Mercedes works and the potential that they have, the 38-year-old may feel that the Silver Arrows is the best team for him to retire at. Moreover, considering the relations that Hamilton is likely to have formed with his team members, Kennedy believes it could be “a lot to step away from“.

The Irishman then went on to point out that there is no chance that Hamilton can drive for Red Bull, who already seem to have a settled line-up with double world champion Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. Kennedy believes that in most situations, only a team with Red Bull’s capabilities may be able to tempt a driver that has spent so long at a particular side.

However, despite all the questions that may be going on in Hamilton’s mind at the moment, Kennedy believes that there is no feeling like driving for Ferrari. “I’m sure there are things every now and again where he thinks ‘God, wouldn’t it be nice to finish at Ferrari? There’s always that little appeal. I’ll finish off as a Ferrari driver’. That may be the only thing that might entice him to do something different,” explained Kennedy.

Advertisement

However, if Ferrari are to entice Hamilton to join them, then Kennedy does believe that they will have to come up with a sizeable offer. Rumors had arisen that Ferrari team principal, who has a good relationship with Hamilton, could tempt the British driver to join the team for $50 million.

Fred Vasseur revealed he talks to Lewis Hamilton at “every GP“

In a recent interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, Fred Vasseur opened up on how he has known Lewis Hamilton for a while. “I talk to him at every GP. He raced for me 20 years ago and we are still close. I helped him when he went to McLaren at the beginning of his F1 career. And we talk every now and then,” he explained.

The Frenchman then went on to add that if the two were seen speaking to each other in the paddock, then undoubtedly a “big fuss” is made. However, Vasseur made it clear that the two do not talk about Hamilton perhaps moving to Ferrari but because of the personal relationship the two have developed over the years.