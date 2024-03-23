Lewis Hamilton Is On the Lookout For Baby Mamas For His Dog Roscoe

Lewis Hamilton has a famous companion in Roscoe, who was initially a shelter dog. Over the years, Roscoe became a crucial part of Hamilton’s life and is just as famous as the 39-year-old. Now that Roscoe is a lot older, Hamilton believes it is time for his pet dog to start a family. Referring to the same during Mercedes’ interaction session with the fans in Australia, Hamilton revealed he is on the lookout for owners of female bulldogs who would want them to mate.

As seen in a video clip uploaded on Twitter (now X) by ‘Sir Lewis Updates,’ Hamilton spoke about Roscoe’s online profile receiving hundreds of messages from female dogs. “A lot of girls want to mate with him,” revealed the Briton.

Hamilton then revealed he had Roscoe “snipped” some time ago, which meant he wouldn’t be able to reproduce. However, before the procedure, the Mercedes driver had Roscoe’s “stuff” frozen. Hence, the possibility of him becoming a father remains.

“That’s my dream, actually, to have puppies – Roscoe puppies. I think you’d be confused, but I actually had to snip (him) many years ago. It’s gonna sound weird, but because he’s a pedigree, I had his stuff frozen. So, if anyone’s got a female bulldog here…”

Roscoe stands as one of the most famous dogs on the planet. His Instagram profile boasts over a million followers, with the count increasing each day. He even has various brand deals, including gigs for a modeling agency. Up until two years ago, Roscoe was earning up to $700 a day through photoshoots, per Showbiz CheatSheet.

Hence, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he were earning a lot more. Roscoe even has a video game version of himself, recently appearing as Hamilton’s companion in the popular MMO game Fortnite.

The story of how Lewis Hamilton met Roscoe

Lewis Hamilton has often referred to Roscoe as his best friend in the entire world. The bulldog is almost always a talking point in Hamilton’s interviews, with fans wanting to know of every little detail about him. During a Q&A session on Mercedes’ official YouTube channel, Hamilton recounted the journey of adopting his furry friend.

The Briton revealed he sifted through nearly a thousand bulldogs before he encountered Roscoe on an online website. The young dog was up for adoption, and as soon as Hamilton saw him, he knew he was the one. Recalling the same, Hamilton claimed it was one of the best decisions of his life to adopt Roscoe.

When it came to naming his new dog, Hamilton didn’t have to think much. Once ‘Roscoe’ came up as a potential name, Hamilton found it “cool.” To him, it best suited his pet’s personality, and there was no need to think beyond the name. Hence, Roscoe and Hamilton became partners for life. Much like Hamilton, Roscoe, too, is an adrenaline junkie.

The bulldog loves quad biking the most. “I remember putting him on at one time, and then I put him down, and he kept on trying to get back on.” Away from quad biking, though, Roscoe enjoys being lazy and likes to be taken around by others.