Some Ferrari members refused to celebrate with Carlos Sainz at the British Grand Prix

Ferrari staff did not enjoy the team’s strategy towards Charles Leclerc as they initially refused to attend the podium celebrations.

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz won his first Grand Prix at the Silverstone Circuit on Sunday. It was a monumental win for the Spaniard in keeping his World Championship hopes alive.

Sainz is currently fourth in the world championship with 127 points to his name, just 11 points behind teammate Charles Leclerc.

The fans and Tifosi around the globe celebrated Sainz’s victory. However, his team refused to attend the podium celebration initially as per a former member.

Also Read: Former world champion believes Carlos Sainz will become better post first F1 win

Ferrari Staff refused to celebrate with Carlos Sainz

According to former Ferrari press officer Alberto Antonini, the Prancing Horse’s staff were not happy with the Sainz’s victory. They felt that the victory came at Charles Leclerc’s expense.

Talking about the aftermath of the race, he stated: “I trust the source. An ugly episode that happened immediately after the Silverstone race.”

Antonini added: “Some of Ferrari’s staff refused initially to attend the podium ceremony and the photo shoot. If this is true, as I fear, it is not a good sign.”

Internal rivarly and favoritism in Ferrari?

Ferrari took the decision of not allowing Leclerc to pass Sainz at the start of the race. The Monaco International also had to drive with hard compound tires at the final laps of the race.

This did not go well with the internal staff at Ferrari as per rumours. Antonini added: “A healthy little rivalry inside the garage is good. It’s good for every mechanic and technician to encourage ‘his’ driver, but the common interest must be to aim for victory.”

Ferrari will be hoping to solve this internal issue and not replicate the Senna Prost, Rosberg Hamilton rivalry in the Italian team.

A class act on and off the track. We’ll get there together ❤#essereFerrari 🔴 #BritishGP pic.twitter.com/mfAQ3pcJRV — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) July 4, 2022

Also Read: F1 Twitter reacts as FIA rules Red Bull and Ferrari floors illegal from French GP onwards