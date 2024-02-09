Did Fallout With New York Politician Make Chicago F1’s Favorite Destination for 4th US Race?

With Formula 1 growing as a sporting spectacle in the United States of America, Liberty Media are keen to add more US GPs to the calendar. With Miami, Austin, and Las Vegas already on the 2024 season list, Stefano Domenicali had hinted at another US race to get added to the calendar soon. According to F1’s CEO, that Grand Prix was going to be run at the iconic New York City.

Advertisement

Domenicali was eager to host the race around the iconic Central Park region of New York. Given that it was already a massive tourist destination, having a Grand Prix there would add to the commercial allure of the deal. However, the Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, had different plans, per Sports Illustrated.

Domenicali was perhaps fixated upon Central Park as the location for the circuit to be built. Though, Adams was apprehensive owing to the troubles faced by the Las Vegas natives, leading up to the inaugural Vegas GP, last year. Hence, Adams wanted the race to be held on the outskirts of the city – the Randalls and Wards Islands.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FastestPitStop/status/1755607437997142469?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This disagreement could have led to the sport deciding to shift their focus concerning the 4th US-based Grand Prix. Recently, Chicago has come out as the front-runner to host the race. Reports also show F1 already taking out trademark applications to name the race.

F1’s proposed 4th US race in Chicago runs into legal trouble

Chicago is a probable contender to join the calendar very soon. F1 and Liberty Media have already started sorting the legal formalities out to make the race happen. One such hurdle is getting the name of the Grand Prix registered as a legal trademark.

However, according to reports, emerging out on X (formerly Twitter), F1 has hit a legal roadblock. It is being suggested that “the trademark application for the “Chicago Grand Prix” name will likely be rejected.” That being said, a few alternatives like “North American Grand Prix” or “Chicago Festival Grand Prix” are being considered as possible replacements.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/there_is_no_if/status/1755641988391604393?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The sport has seen how commercially successful the Las Vegas GP was. The event raised a whopping $1.2 billion in terms of economic impact last year alone. Hence, the sport is keen to add yet another US race to the list. For Chicago, an April or mid-June slot seems the most likely due to the best weather conditions like Miami and Canada.

While many criticized the Las Vegas GP to be a major disappointment due to its track layout, it served up a treat of a race. Naturally, F1 now wants to use those learnings to make the US its mainstay for the years to come.