Disappointed Jenson Button Reduces 26 Podiums for McLaren After Woking Team Displays Landmark Achievement

McLaren is one of the oldest teams in F1. Yesterday they accomplished something only Ferrari previously did in the history of the sport. The Woking-based team has crossed 500 podium wins and celebrating that the official McLaren Twitter handle posted this incredible milestone on the social media platform. However, on X, Jenson Button expressed disappointment at the team not remembering his contribution.

With each passing year, various drivers contributed to the team’s enormous feat. However, one of the team’s former drivers, Button, called out the Papaya team and has reduced the 26 podiums he collected for Mclaren as he commented on X. After a double podium result at the Qatar Grand Prix, the team has crossed the coveted 500 podium wins milestone. However, their podium finish has left Button dismayed.

Following McLaren’s milestone race Jenson Button teases them with a dramatic response

The Qatar GP weekend turned out to be a memorable one for the team. The McLaren boys fully utilized their Mcl60 on what was a challenging circuit for the drivers. Following their incredible performance at the Lusail circuit, McLaren posted a picture of every driver that has ever been a member of the team on their official X account with 500 written on the center. From Ayrton Senna to Oscar Piastri, every driver who contributed to McLaren’s podium finish had a spot in the post.

Still, Jenson Button, the former McLaren driver has found a way to tease the team with a dramatic reply. The Briton made a remark that underlined how crucial his 26 podium finishes were in helping the squad attain the milestone. His comment on X read, ” My 26 podiums for you guys obviously don’t count so it’s only 475!”

The team, however, has not responded to this yet. They were probably still celebrating their double podium finish in Qatar on Sunday.

McLaren wins season’s first double podium

At the Qatar Grand Prix, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris achieved McLaren’s first double podium finish of the season. After winning at Sprint on Saturday Piastri returned to the Formula One grid from P6. While the rookie had a decent start, Lando Norris who endured an unfortunate qualifying, began from P10. Starting from the back, the McLaren team needed some luck, which came when George Russell crashed with Lewis Hamilton at turn 1.

The result will be even more memorable for the rookie, who finished less than 5 seconds behind Max Verstappen. Following the changes made at the Austrian GP, the team witnessed a resurgence. The squad had a resurgence following the modifications in the Austrian GP. The story of their recovery has been one to remember, as witnessing a team make a mid-season comeback has always been an achievement to look back on.

Although the Woking-based team is still 5 seconds behind Verstappen, the gap has narrowed over time. With their wind tunnel set to open next season, it’ll be interesting to see if the papaya team can end Verstappen and co’s winning streak.