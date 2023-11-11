“Doesn’t Do Politics:” Christian Horner Reveals Why Max Verstappen Is Not Difficult to Work With at All

With Max Verstappen writing and rewriting records over the course of the 2023 season, Christian Horner recently sat down for an interview with Formule1.nl and spoke about managing the Dutch driver. Horner claimed that working with Verstappen is not difficult at all and explained the reasons for the same.

Horner said, “Max is actually very predictable. With him, you know exactly what you get. Max doesn’t do politics. Just does what he says. And he also expects the same from the people he works with”. Horner then explained that the Red Bull driver is extremely clear and direct about what he says and it is a reflection of how he was raised.

The team principal compared Verstappen’s work ethic with other drivers and explained that the Dutchman is always on time and is only focused on doing his job. Horner said, “I have worked with riders who used their own time schedule… Not Max. He knows why he is here and always delivers professional work”.

Horner then also explained how Verstappen is almost like a veteran despite being just 26. The Briton believes that Verstappen is like a leader in the team, and the results that he brings motivate the whole team to work even more than the bare minimum.

This is because everyone in the team knows that Verstappen will try his best to maximize the efforts that the rest of the team put in. However, Verstappen isn’t all about work in the garage.

Horner explained how the Dutch and the British share a common sense of humor, and as a result, they often have fun in the garage together. That also helps to keep the balance and keep things fresh and fun in a high-pressure environment.

Christian Horner compares Max Verstappen to the other F1 greats

In the same interview, the interviewer then asked Christian Horner to compare Max Verstappen with the various greats that have been in F1. The Briton explained that there have been various special drivers who have competed in the sport, including the likes of Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher, but he believes that there still has not been anyone like Verstappen.

Horner then also explained how his relationship with the Dutchman is quite different from that of Helmut Marko’s relationship with him. As per Horner, Marko is like a grandfather to Verstappen and they share more of a personal relationship than a professional one.

Overall, Horner describes Verstappen as a more mature and experienced version of the 17-year-old kid who made his debut in F1 back in 2015. However, the three-time champion still has a long way to go, and a lot more to achieve in the sport.