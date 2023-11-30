“No Way I Can Win a Race”: Lewis Hamilton Reveals He Was Second Guessing His Decision to Continue Racing

Lewis Hamilton, a 103-time race winner has been winless in the last two seasons and that’s not all! The Mercedes driver’s confidence has shaken up so much that he is not sure if he can win races with the current Mercedes cars in the future.

Speaking about this, Hamilton said as per deni on X, “I’m in a place in my life where there’s no way I can win. If I win a race, it’s: ‘Oh, he’s a seven-time world champion, you got 103 wins.’ If I don’t do well, it’s [criticism]… I can only lose at this point in life. So for sure, there was a period of time when I was questioning whether I wanted to go through that.”

Mercedes failed to capitalize on the 2022 regulations set by the FIA, something they did so brilliantly in 2014. Therefore, there was a spree of wins for the Mercedes star back in those days, which is not the case now. Someone like him, who’s so used to winning, spending two entire years without a win made him rethink his choice to continue racing.

Even if Hamilton decided to extend his contract with the Silver Arrows, which cements his position in the grid next season, he often hinted about taking retirement. Due to this, he has also been under huge criticism from fans and experts alike.

How did Hamilton’s 2023 F1 season go?

The start of the 2023 F1 season was no better than that of 2022. Even though the season end saw Mercedes get a position up in the Constructors’ championship, the scenes from the inside weren’t very nice.

Lewis Hamilton constantly struggled with the W14 throughout the season. He has constant complaints against the car regarding its brake and balance and relatively slower race pace compared to its rivals.

Therefore, he got incredibly frustrated with the car and in the end, wanted to part ways with the car as soon as possible. Now, as the season is already over, Mercedes and Hamilton can think of preparing their best for next season.

The Silver Arrows are already working on bringing a new concept and improving the existing issues, and all Hamilton can do is put his faith in his team. Something the seven-time world champion has in abundance for Mercedes.