Max Verstappen Hopes His Driving Approach Doesn’t Change a Lot After Becoming a Father

Max Verstappen, racing for the Red Bull Racing team during the 2024 Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix Qatar at the International Circuit in Lusail | Credits: IMAGO / Michael Potts

Max Verstappen’s racing approach has often embodied the ‘do-or-die’ attitude. Ever since he started his F1 career, the Dutchman has become known for his aggressive on-track maneuvers, which often ruffle a few feathers of his fellow drivers and experts watching the sport. But with his first child on the way, will the 27-year-old consider changing his approach?

As of now, Verstappen is hoping that he keeps racing with the same intensity even after his child is born. “Well to be honest I hope not a lot will change, in terms of driving, it shouldn’t be,” he told RacingNews365.

The four-time world champion confirmed the pregnancy of his girlfriend Kelly Piquet back in December during the Abu Dhabi GP weekend.

While many have expressed anticipation about how Verstappen and Piquet’s child could have elite racing pedigree, the Red Bull driver could also experience a change in his psyche after becoming a father. Could that become a reason for his early retirement?

Verstappen has repeatedly stated about his intention to retire early from F1. But he has multiple other reasons to call his time from the sport. The mindset change, though, could be about taking fewer risks on track for the sake of his child.

Max Verstappen has arrived at track, after announcing that he and his partner Kelly Piquet are expecting their first child together #AbuDhabiGP pic.twitter.com/ajE9ZaKc11 — Motorsport.com (@Motorsport) December 6, 2024

Back in the day, Fernando Alonso highlighted how Michael Schumacher — who had a wife and children — backed out of their popular battle in Suzuka in 2005 at 130R. While it was a lot more risky for Alonso to go around the outside at that corner, he kept his foot in.

“At times like that, I always remember that Michael has two kids,” he said.

It is unlikely that Verstappen could have such a change in his mindset while racing and making risky overtakes. The 27-year-old could still continue racing aggressively like Alonso rather than Schumacher in the mid-2000s.

As for when his baby will be born, it could be sometime in the first half of 2025. Verstappen is quite excited about the same. “It’s very difficult for me to put into words until the baby is born. but it’s for sure something I’m looking forward to a lot,” he added.

Verstappen and Piquet are prepping for their new baby

While Verstappen is mainly preparing himself from a mental perspective to balance his life as a father and a racer, his partner Piquet has already started shopping for their upcoming child.

Recently, the Brazilian model was spotted shopping for baby clothes. Apparently, she might have accidentally revealed the gender of their child, as she was shopping in the girls’ section.

@f1gossippofficial on Instagram reported how Piquet was in Miami along with her five-year-old daughter, Penelope. This spotting of Piquet has given rise to speculations that Penelope will be getting a little baby sister in a few months’ time.

However, neither Verstappen nor Piquet have publicly confirmed this, as they would want to keep all such details private until their child is born later this year.