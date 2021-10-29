F1

“Don’t become a reserve driver”– Alex Albon jokes on himself in front of Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen before USGP race

"Don't become a reserve driver"– Alex Albon jokes on himself in front of Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen before USGP race
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
Kieron Pollard Injury Update: Nicholas Pooran sheds light on West Indies' skipper injury concerns after West Indies vs Bangladesh T20I
Next Article
SA vs SL T20 Head to Head Records | South Africa vs Sri Lanka T20I Stats | Sharjah T20I
F1 Latest News
"Don't become a reserve driver"– Alex Albon jokes on himself in front of Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen before USGP race
“Don’t become a reserve driver”– Alex Albon jokes on himself in front of Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen before USGP race

Alex Albon made fun of himself for being Red Bull’s reserve driver in front of…