“It was great to see”– Honda touched with incredible gesture by Red Bull in Turkey and United States

Honda is touched by the incredible gesture made by Red Bull in the last two Grand Prix weekends where double podiums were won too.

Red Bull appeared in the last two Grand Prix with different liveries. In Turkey, it was a white livery to tribute Honda’s contribution to the Milton-Keynes-based outfit over the two years.

And in Austin, Acura replaced Honda on rear-wings and drivers’ suits to give a marketing platform. Acura is Honda’s sister company with a significant presence in North America.

Touched by both gestures, Honda is touched by Red Bull’s graciousness. Additionally, Honda F1’s managing director Masashi Yamamoto shared the podium with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez after fetching the double podium in Circuit of the Americas.

“It is our second consecutive double podium and both were achieved with special liveries. The ‘Honda fans’ white cars in Turkey and here with the Acura brand replacing Honda on all four cars,” said Tanabe, Honda’s F1 Technical Director.

“Max’s strategy called for an early stop and Hamilton was really catching him in what was a thrilling finale. Max did a brilliant job of managing his race pace and the tyres.”

“Checo was quick all weekend and his second third place in a row is very important for us in the Constructors’ Championship. It was great to see Yamamoto-san collecting the trophy on the podium and we really appreciate this gesture from Red Bull.”

Red Bull saddened by Honda departure

At the end of the 2020 season, Honda announced that they would no longer remain in F1 after 2021. So far, the duo was having a good stint with the Japanese manufacturer. Thus, Red Bull has to swallow this harsh reality.

Verstappen himself has praised the passion shown by Honda in all three years in F1. Thus, it is a separation in which Red Bull is unhappy. However, they have wished their camaraderie all the luck.

Though Honda is leaving the goodbye gift for Red Bull. The Milton-Keynes-based team can use the 2021 engine setup until the new regulations step in because of the engine freeze.

