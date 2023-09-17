HomeSearch

“Don’t Try to Engineer Too Much”: Toto Wolff Reveals the ‘Simple’ Mantra Behind George Russell’s Resurgence Since Summer Break

Sabyasachi Biswas
|Published September 17, 2023

Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei

Mercedes and George Russell did not have the brightest start in the 2023 F1 season. Despite that, they began to make small improvements and, therefore are standing tall in P2 in the Constructors’ championship. However, the Singapore GP qualification saw Russell bring out a massive performance after which Toto Wolff revealed, as per F1 TV, that small steps at the same time helped them.

The British driver wasn’t in his best form before the summer break. On top of that, he was reported to be stressed. However, after the summer break, Mercedes and Russell came out in a new form.

Team principal Toto Wolff revealed the working factor behind this. This was nothing but a few factors and a few tweaks, which worked out perfectly for both parties.

Toto Wolff revealed what worked for Russell at Mercedes

During the post-qualification interview, Wolff was approached by F1’s Will Buxton. Having the Mercedes boss with him and seeing the massive performance by Russell, Buxton asked what changed in the Briton which saw Mr. Saturday rise to the occasion.

Answering this, Wolff said, “Yeah he is doing a really excellent job. I think it was about simplification that’s how we approached it. Don’t overthink, don’t try to engineer too much but drive it and he’s done it brilliantly.”

Since Russell is in a fiery form and qualified in P2 for Sunday’s race, he is Mercedes’ only bet to finally break Red Bull’s long-standing winning streak.

Can George Russell pick up a win on Sunday?

The 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix saw George Russell pick up his first-ever GP win after he crossed the finish line before anyone else. With that, the British driver became the only driver to have broken Red Bull’s winning streak last year.

Therefore, the 25-year-old is the Silver Arrows’ best bet to give them a win this season, a repeat from last year. Furthermore, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, who is in pole position, believes Russell is his biggest threat due to the searing pace of the W14.

Interestingly, Lewis Hamilton also wished the very best to his teammate ahead of the big race in Singapore. All in all, this could be a big boost for Russell, who was insanely pessimistic about Red Bull having an undefeated season.

