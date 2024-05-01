“He’s Making $375M”: Tom Brady Won’t Join Patriots as HC Despite Jerod Mayo’s Backing, Per Brady Quinn

Sep 10, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots former quarterback Tom Brady runs on the field during a halftime ceremony in his honor during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Ever since Tom Brady teased his return to the field on Vic Joseph’s ‘DeepCut’ podcast, the NFL world has been rife with speculation about his comeback. The internet debate around the feasibility of TB12’s comeback soon reached the ears of Patriots HC Jared Mayo who had a positive response to Brady’s desire. In his press appearance, Mayo said the doors are always open for Brady in New England. While he admitted his apprehension of Tom returning as a player, he was more than excited to have the GOAT as a coach in the Patriots setup.

Advertisement

“I love Tom and the door is always open if he wants to come in here and coach. But as far as going on the field, I don’t know if he comes in here once again going back to be the best player. You got to come in here and compete and he loves competition, so I doubt he’s gonna be walking through these doors anytime soon.”

However, the suggestion by the HC seems to have not been well received by all. On the latest edition of Fox Sports Radio’ ‘2 Pros And A Cup Of Joe’, former Browns QB Brady Quinn opposed HC Jared’s suggestion. Quinn pointed out that TB12 is all set to start his journey as a broadcaster this season for which he is going to get paid $37.5 million / a year. Under these circumstances, why would Brady leave this lucrative QB-level salary to coach where he will never be paid at this level, asked Quinn.

“There’s even talk of like if you want to come back and coach; it’s like why the hell would he want to coach? I mean it’s like for starters he’s making $375 million to be on TV. Is someone going to pay him that? Maybe for playing but not coaching.”

Host Jonas Knox ably backed Quinn. Jonas believed that if Brady were to come back, it should be for a championship-level team as a backup and not for a team languishing at the bottom like the Patriots. Moreover, Brady’s ownership deal with the Raiders may also prove to be a hindrance in his playing career, Knox pointed out. The host hence was more interested to see how the GOAT fares as a broadcaster, than to see him pick up his boots again.

“If he was going to come back and play, San Fran and Vegas are the places that make sense. Like if somebody needed him, if there was an injury, God forbid to Brock Purdy or something like that. But I don’t even think it’s even allowed if he’s going to be the owner of the Raiders that he can come back and play.”

All said and done, the points laid by the analysts on the show were well-rounded. The arguments certainly put a wrench into Brady and Mayo’s desires. But this is not the only thing Brady is in the news for. The much anticipated “The Roast of Tom Brady” finally has a date and the latest ‘roast-er’ addition to the roast has made fans more excited for the show.

Bill Belichick to Headline Star-Studded Cast For The Roast of Tom Brady

As per the latest reports from Adam Schefter, “The Roast of Tom Brady” will take place on the 5th of May. Earlier today, Bill Belichick was also announced to be a part of the cast of ‘roast-ers’, adding star power to a lineup consisting of Rob Gronkowski, Randy Moss, and Drew Bledsoe among others. Brady Quinn hyped things more up by revealing Bill Belichick’s reputation for his aggressive trash talk. Looking at the cast, Quinn feels that the world might get a glimpse of the locker room talks, which ‘cuts like knives’.

“I think they’re going to be really aggressive. So yes, here’s the dynamic and I’m not saying this like ‘Oh you know people they don’t really understand’ but I would say locker room talk cuts like knives man! And that is what we’re about to get between the former players he played with and even Bill Belichick who even in his team meetings, I mean look I’ve never been in his team meetings but I’ve been in a lot of coaches who tried to mimic what those are like and that is not for the faint of heart. So I think it’s going to be spectacular and it’s going to be rough.”

All said and done, Quinn with his latest remarks has only excited us more! It will be interesting to see the lengths to which the ones roasting can go. Will there be jokes on the divorce or will it be PG 13? We have an interesting few days ahead of us!