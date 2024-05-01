Brazilian UFC Fighter Reveals Plan to Avoid Living in Brazil After Retirement Unless Financially Challenged

The UFC is the biggest MMA promotion in the world and remains the ultimate dream for most fighters. However, getting a chance in the UFC is no easy task and fighters often have to sacrifice everything to move to the USA and join the best gyms in the world. Brazillian native Renato Moicano is one such fighter who moved to the States to train at the American Top Team. However, returning to Brazil is not in Moicano’s plans, as in a recent interview he revealed the only condition which might force him to go back to his homeland.

The 34-year-old is currently on a three-fight win streak after securing victories over the likes of Brad Riddell, Drew Dober, and Jailin Turner. Meanwhile, he joined Demetrious Johnson on the latest episode of his YouTube podcast where they discussed everything to do with MMA. During the conversation, the talk turned to Moicano’s post-retirement plans, and the Brazillian insisted he had no desire to return to his homeland, saying,

“I don’t want to move back to Brazil. I don’t want to move back to Brazil unless everything goes wrong. If I am broke I will go back to Brazil because the cost of living there is way cheaper than in America. Let’s say I have two or three homes here in Florida, I could live off rent in Brazil like a f*king king my brother. But my plan is to live like a f*king king in America.”

What is next in the UFC for Renato Moicano?

Moicano gave one of the best post-fight interviews following his win over Jailin Turner at UFC 300. Apart from speaking about his love for America, his love for the First Amendment, and his love for property, the lightweight fighter also urged fans to read Ludwig Van Mises’ six lessons from the Austrian Economic School. Moreover, with Moicano now on a three-fight win streak, fans are curious to find out what lies next for him in the promotion.

Following his win at UFC 300, Moicano bumped himself up to 10th in the UFC’s 155-pound division. In multiple post-fight interviews, he stated that he wanted to take on Paddy Pimblett next. However, unfortunately for Moicano, that is not a request the UFC might entertain as Pimblett is significantly lower than him in the rankings.



In all likelihood, the UFC will give Moicano a top-10 opponent in his next outing and a victory in that would put him in the top 5. Hence, from the looks of it, Moicano is just a win or two away from securing a title shot in arguably the most talent-stacked division in the UFC.