“Don’t understand why Hamilton was not penalized”– Red Bull chief rejects Saudi Arabian GP verdict

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko is baffled by the FIA’s decision over not penalizing Lewis Hamilton in the Saudi Arabia race.

The race in Jeddah was nothing less than an HBO show full of twists. It wasn’t clear until the final phase of the race what was going on, a race 50 laps long marred with over half of the laps of the safety car.

Moreover, there were several clashing points between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. The former had to pay the majority of it. And seeing this, Red Bull chief Helmut Marko is baffled.

“Dr. Marko says they don’t accept the result and that engineers checking data on the collision with Hamilton because Max brake as other laps and there was no brake testing,” as per Albert Fabrega.

“They don’t understand why Hamilton was not penalized when pushed Max out of T27. A lot of tension.”

Marko references Hamilton’s statement that Verstappen brake-tested him before giving up the lead position. “He brake-tested me to try to get the DRS into the last corner to overtake me into Turn One again,” said Hamilton to Sky F1.

Red Bull seeks to recapture Abu Dhabi

Now going into the season’s final race, both drivers are level on the points. And, over here, the man with better performance in Abu Dhabi will definitely win the title.

Though Mercedes have an impressive record in Abu Dhabi, Verstappen is the current champion of that Grand Prix. So, the Dutchman would be thinking less than seizing the ultimate win over there.

