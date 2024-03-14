Dream Of Owning Two $1 Million Porsches Leaves Alex Albon Preparing to Negotiate Williams Contract

Besides F1 trophies, if Alex Albon wants to own something, it would be nothing but a Singer Porsche 911. The Williams driver is crazy about these rare gems and would do anything, such as raising his stakes, just to get his hands on them. Albon, speaking about his love for Singer Porsches recently, unveiled exactly that he is ready to talk to his team[Williams] boss James Vowles for better pay so that he can afford the million-dollar luxuries.

Albon, speaking about this in the latest F1: Beyond The Grid podcast, said, “With all due respect, I would need to negotiate a bit more with James Vowles to be able to afford two [Singer Porsches].”

During the conversation with Albon, Tom Clarkson, the host of the podcast, mentioned that the Thai-British driver was once spotted with Singer Porsches in the United States. However, the former Toro Rosso man revealed, “I wish it were mine.”

He stated that the cars’ owners were dealers based in America, and they allowed Albon to drive them for a charity event. Albon also informed that one has to shell out a minimum of $1 million to get their hands on one of these vintage cars. However, the price may go higher, given the configuration and rarity of the cars. Therefore, the 27-year-old isn’t playing around when he’s talking about a pay raise amid interest from Mercedes.

Albon is on a $3 million-a-year contract with the British team. Therefore, if he had to own two Singer Porsche 911s, he would have to part ways with two-thirds of his annual salary. Furthermore, he won’t have the luxury of getting any discount even though Williams provides the reworked engines for these cars.

Intricate details about Singer Porsche 911s

Singer Vehicle Design is an American company that restores and modifies Porsche 911s. The company, founded by Rob Dickinson in 2009, is based in Los Angeles, California. Given the modifications and complications involved, building one of these vintage Porsches takes one to two and a half years, Alex Albon informed.

Despite owning some of the vintage as well as latest cars, such as the Aston Martin DB11 and Aston Martin Vantage F1 edition, Albon’s love for Singer Porsches is unbounded. The Williams driver is a big fanatic of these specially built 911s, and one can easily hold them as the former Red Bull star’s dream cars.

Even though Singer specializes in recreating Porsche 911s, they aren’t all the same. Singer introduced various models of the 911 after reconstructing the Porsche 964. They are classified as Classic Study, Dynamics and Lightweighting Study, All-Terrain Competition Study, Turbo Study, Dynamics and Lightweighting Study – Turbo. Among these different models, Williams helped bring in the DLS model, or the Dynamics and Lightweighting Study with Williams Advanced Engineering, most recently in 2018.