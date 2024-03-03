F1 Expert Has Named 2 Drivers Who Are Definitely on Toto Wolff’s List to Replace Lewis Hamilton

The news that Lewis Hamilton will end his 12-year partnership with Mercedes has put Toto Wolff and the team in serious jeopardy. The Silver Arrows currently are in a very complex since they still haven’t named a replacement for the Briton. Although they do have many options, they are presently contemplating whether to invest in a fresh face or go with experience. Amidst this uncertainty, 1996 F1 champion Damon Hill has come forward to assist Wolff and Co.

Advertisement

While talking on Sky Sports, the Briton suggested two potential options who might replace Hamilton in 2025. As quoted by F1 Oversteer, he said,” As for who goes in here [Mercedes], [Alex] Albon could be, definitely Lando [Norris].”

Initially, Hill offered a more straightforward justification for his recommendation of Norris in Mercedes. The 1996 champion believes that teams in the past have always managed to buy out a driver. Therefore, Mercedes can win over the British driver if they go so far as to pay out McLaren for Norris’s multiyear contract.

Advertisement

However, even if Mercedes decides to pay Norris’ multiyear deal settlements, the question if he wishes to leave the team will come into consideration. Nevertheless, given Norris’ faith in McLaren, it seems that he won’t decide to leave them soon.

This now leaves Alex Albon as a possibility who is also under contract with Williams till the end of 2025. However, with his recent performances, the Silver Arrows might be more than happy to pay the price to win over the Thai-British driver for their cause.

Nonetheless, a combination of these events might provide Toto Wolff and Co. an opportunity to reflect deeply. This is because the Silver Arrows still have some excellent options who haven’t signed with a team for 2025 like Carlos Sainz, Esteban Ocon, and Fernando Alonso.

Lando Norris remains the hottest property not only for Toto Wolff and Co. but also for their rivals

In 2023, Lando Norris had the best season of his career. In that campaign, he finished second six times and made McLaren a continuous threat to the mighty Red Bull. However, these outcomes followed Norris’s worst-ever start. The British driver finished in points just three times in the first eight races and at that time it was speculated that Norris would no longer be racing for McLaren and may join Red Bull instead.

It is pertinent to note that Red Bull was also interested in the #4 driver at that period since their driver, Sergio Perez, was consistently struggling. While taking a look at both perspectives, Helmut Marko, at one point, even lauded Lando Norris and referred to him as the “strongest of the young drivers.”

Advertisement

Although it’s not that Red Bull wanted Norris, the 24-year-old himself spoke in the recent season of DTS wanting to’ walk into Red Bull’ and ‘steal their car.’ However, no driver transfer ever happened as Norris confirmed earlier this year that he had signed a new multi-year contract with McLaren.

Now considering that he is the hottest property on the F1 tracks owing to his recent performance, the only way Mercedes’ rival Red Bull can get him is when Perez falters. Last year Sergio Perez remained in the media attention for his disappointing performance. It was only then the rumors of Norris’ switch became much louder. However, as things stand, it’ll be interesting to see how the F1’s silly season plays out this year.