Colin Cowherd Agrees With Gisele Bündchen; Nick Wright Delves into Deflategate

The Tom Brady roast had some pretty out-of-pocket jokes about the QB’s marriage with Gisele Bündchen. And while they seemed to be in the spirit of the roast, the supermodel herself wasn’t comfortable with the jokes made about her. As per a source for People, Gisele was not happy with the jokes made at her expense, especially when she had been trying to help the disastrous situation in her country. Moreover, Colin Cowherd agrees with her.

Advertisement

During the roast, the participants took a lot of digs at Gisele’s supposed infidelity and her new relationship. Even his ex-teammate spoke about Brady’s failed marriage. Colin Cowherd addressed the roast on his podcast with Nick Wight. While discussing the roast, he said, ” I do hear the Gisele jokes and I think to myself, that’s a that’s a little rough for me.” Cowherd believed that the jokes made went a little too far, considering they have children together.

While discussing the jokes about an ex-spouse, he dwelled on his personal divorce experience. He stressed the importance of having a cordial relationship with your ex, even if it’s only for your children.

Cowherd genuinely seemed surprised that Brady agreed to a roast without setting some boundaries that protected his children. And it certainly wouldn’t have been great for Brady’s children to see their mother being besmirched like that.

Moreover, Brady’s failed marriage, jokes about Gisele’s new relationship, and his supposed incompetence as a husband were not the only topics of conversation on the podcast. Nick Wright touched upon something a lot more controversial about Brady’s career.

Nick Wright Wasn’t Chuckling at The “Greatest Roast”

While Cowherd was merely concerned about how the roast would affect Brady’s family, Nick Wright had disdain for the format of a roast. Wright spoke about how watching a roast gives him severe secondhand embarrassment. While talking about Brady’s roast, Wright mentioned how he feels a little uncomfortable with the concept of a roast, especially when it’s among non-comics. Furthermore, Wright was shocked by one thing in particular that was revealed: Deflategate.

Deflategate is probably the only tarnishing mark on an otherwise spotless career of Brady. He was accused of deflating regulation footballs to provide his team and especially him an unfair playing advantage. While he has always claimed his innocence, Wright saw something different on the roast. He believed that Brady might have admitted to the shameful incident.

During the roast, Brady made a bold statement while clapping back to everyone’s roasts. Brady had said,

“The NFL spent $20 million and found it was more “probable” than not that I was “generally” aware that someone may have deflated my footballs. You could have just given me the $20 million and I would have just told you I f***king did it.”

While Brady was obviously being sarcastic during this part of the roast, Wright speculated if this was a confession. While Wright and Cowherd had their misgivings about the roast, the comedic event was a success. However, Gisele Bündchen’s thoughts on the roast are an entirely different story.