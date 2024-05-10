Super Bowl Winner Affirms ‘Genuine’ Taylor Swift Was Never A ‘Distraction’ For Kansas City Chiefs

Ever since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating, the NFL and the KC Chiefs have seen more eyeballs on them than ever before. Strictly from a monetary and coverage perspective, the global sensation’s presence in the stands has raised the league and the team’s popularity tenfold. However, it’s a double-edged sword.

Advertisement

Too much of anything ruins it and people today are sick of the Chiefs, thanks to the excessive media coverage. Many also speculated that the outside annoyance of people is affecting the players. However, James Winchester believes otherwise.

In his latest podcast appearance in ‘Like a Farmer’, the KC snapper revealed that Taylor Swift is a genuine and considerate person. She won over him in their first meeting when she remembered James and his kids playing on the field. The observation coming from someone of Taylor’s stature really impressed him. He revealed,

“I got to meet her and and the first thing she said she said was, ‘Hey you’re the guy with the cute kids’ cuz we had my my son and daughter out on the field; and so I’m like dang, okay. I was like I think I just became a Taylow Swift fan you know.”

Considering the stature and media attention that Taylor brings with herself, it would have been easy for the Chiefs players to get distracted. However, for the boys, she wasn’t a distraction. Her genuine nature made Swift an inspiration in the locker room. Moreover, seeing their teammate Travis so happy with Taylor only made the boys support the relationship more.

“I mean I’m a fan of her because you know being around her this year and hearing everything, she’s just such a genuine person and you know where it might have got old for a lot of people seeing all that posted, for us it was great. It wasn’t a distraction you know. We couldn’t be happier for Trav and her and that whole deal seems like a really good thing for him and her.”

Granted everyone in the team loves Taylor, but did the boys at any point get sick of the media constantly covering Taylor and the Chiefs?

Has Taylor Swift Made KC Chiefs The Most Hated Fanbase?

Winchester does not believe that the team has gotten sick of the constant noise from outside. He shot down this notion immediately. He reiterated that everyone in the Chiefs Kingdom had no problem with the attention and the tag of “annoying fanbase” as they were happy for their boy Travis. It’s only the people outside who had an issue.

“Here in the kingdom it was excitement, outside of the kingdom it was you know, ‘You guys are annoying’ and ‘We don’t want to hear about you guys anymore’.”

The host, one of the outsiders did share his experience of saturation when he narrated how every billboard and street outside Kansas City Airport had Taylor Swift. “Dude, I would be flying out of Kansas City Airport and there would be like Taylor Swift stuff all over the place,” said the host.

In return, Winchester empathized and acknowledged that it must be tough for the outsiders to deal with constant Taylor Swift and KC Chiefs coverage But people like James were never annoyed because he knew how good Swift is as a person. The media coverage is unprecedented for an NFL team and the players are thus grateful for this one-of-a-kind experience, reasoned Winchester.

“I mean you guys had to put up with it a little more than we did. We kind of try to push the distractions away but it was an overall positive deal for us and the people here in Kansas City. So shout out to Taylor and Trav for being them and you know, it was a great experience.”

Taylor and Travis dating has been a win-win for the NFL, KC Chiefs, their players, Chiefs Kingdom, and the couple. Merchandise sales and viewership on social media are off the charts. While one can understand why rival fans must be hating the Chiefs right now, people also need to understand the coverage is a direct result of the demand as well. The media is simply supplying the demand.