Bodybuilding Icon Arnold Schwarzenegger Busts Myth Surrounding Hair Loss Due to the Usage of Creatine

Creatine is one of the most popular supplements used by gym aficionados. Although the compound naturally occurs in the human body, to provide energy to muscles and promote cognitive function, many use it to boost their performance. Protein-rich foods can yield creatine, but there are also supplements available, albeit with a unique twist. And just like any other supplement, Creatine also is surrounded by many misconceptions, which was recently addressed by Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Creatine existed before the inception of bodybuilding as a sport. However, the compound’s reputation changed in the 1990s, as per the Austrian Oak. In his newsletter, the former bodybuilder addresses a ‘village’ member’s question: “I’ve checked all the research you’ve shared about creatine, and it seems like the real deal. But I’ve heard it causes hair loss. Is that true?”

Schwarzenegger also responds to his followers about how the compound is fully natural while providing its benefits, writing:

“We now know that your body naturally produces creatine; it’s found in food, and supplementing with it can improve muscle, strength, fat loss, and brain health and even help you overcome a bad night of sleep.”

The former bodybuilder also reveals the most widespread misunderstanding about hair loss due to creatine. After going through multiple studies, the Austrian Oak writes:

“After more than one thousand studies, research suggests there is little reason to believe that creatine causes hair loss.”

He talks about how a 2009 study, which found that the compound raises DHT levels, created a great deal of uncertainty. This hormone is directly associated with hair loss, yet the alterations seen in the study were minimal. The way creatine affected DHT levels was insufficient to cause hair loss in any individual.

Schwarzenegger emphasizes that the study also evaluated serum (blood) DHT levels, but hair follicle DHT is required to identify hair loss. The former bodybuilder clarifies the scenario with a brief remark, writing:

“Your skin produces different DHT than what you find in your blood, meaning the DHT changes from the one creatine study are unrelated to DHT changes linked to hair loss.”

There have been no major studies that have identified creatine as a contributor to hair loss. However, the Austrian Oak advises his ‘village’ to only take high-quality supplements available on the market. Schwarzenegger once recommended the compound to his ‘village’ members because it boosts muscle growth.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Explains How the Usage of Creatine Has Several Benefits

Arnold Schwarzenegger has always cleared up any illusions about anything great for his ‘village’. While many people complain that creatine causes bloating, the Austrian Oak shifted the story, claiming that it promotes muscular growth. He cited a research in which 266 people participated in a trail, performing resistance exercise and adhering to a specific pattern.

The study divided participants into two groups: one took creatine, and the other did not. The results were completely favorable to the supplement, as individuals who took it reduced their fat content by approximately 1.2%. Schwarzenegger also pointed out how creatine aided with hydration, resulting in less cramping, heat illness, muscle tightness, and muscle strains.