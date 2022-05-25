“It will not be easy to achieve our goals” – Charles Leclerc does not want to take his eyes off the Red Bull ahead of the Monaco GP

Monaco GP is right around the corner and while it is the hometown of Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, he has a history of bad luck.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc lost the lead in the championship to Red bull’s Max Verstappen in the Spanish GP as the former recorded his first DNF of the season.

Therefore, the Monegasque needs to score good points in the upcoming Monaco GP. The weekend in Monaco will begin on Friday and the main race day will take place on Sunday.

Previously, the first and second free practice sessions were always organized on Thursday. But this year the weekend has been shortened to three days for the first time. Leclerc sees this change as welcome.

“I think it puts us into the rhythm of all the other races which could be good, so I’m looking forward to giving it a go!”, he said.

Monaco GP is also known as the home track that has always brought bad luck to Leclerc. The Monegasque never finished a race in Monaco before in Formula 2 and Formula 1.

Also Read: Former Williams driver heaps praise on the seven-time World Champion for his valiant drive in Barcelona

Charles Leclerc hopes for a perfect weekend

Despite losing the championship lead, the Ferrari driver hopes that the weekend would be perfect. He said that the attitude and approach remain the same.

Every point is valuable. Our competitors are very strong and we all know that even the smallest mistake can make a big difference.”

“Since the beginning of this season, the team that did everything perfectly was the one to win. We will do everything to be that team. We have the confidence that we can make it, which is a good starting point, but at the same time, we are aware that it will not be easy to achieve our goals”, Leclerc continues.

Moreover, the circuit in Monaco has an important meaning for Leclerc. His favourite part of the circuit is the ‘Piscine’. “It’s where I learned how to swim as a child, so I have an emotional attachment to it, making it even more meaningful.”

Also Read: Valtteri Bottas raised about $53,000 with his nude photo for charity