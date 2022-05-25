F1

“It will not be easy to achieve our goals” – Charles Leclerc does not want to take his eyes off the Red Bull ahead of the Monaco GP

"It will not be easy to achieve our goals" - Charles Leclerc does not want to take his eyes off the Red Bull ahead of the Monaco GP
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
Qualifier 2 IPL 2022 date: Next IPL match 2022 date and RCB next match 2022 venue
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"It will not be easy to achieve our goals" - Charles Leclerc does not want to take his eyes off the Red Bull ahead of the Monaco GP
“It will not be easy to achieve our goals” – Charles Leclerc does not want to take his eyes off the Red Bull ahead of the Monaco GP

Monaco GP is right around the corner and while it is the hometown of Ferrari…